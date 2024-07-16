5 things to know for July 16: Republican convention, Classified documents, Gender identity, Bird flu, Cybersecurity

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — In the age of social media, viral conspiracy theories often run rampant online and threaten the public’s ability to sort truth from fiction. A number of wild theories about the Trump assassination attempt are now coursing through the minds of voters because a deluge of misinformation remains unchecked on popular platforms.

1. Republican convention

Two days after surviving an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he was greeted by an excited crowd with chants of “fight” — a reference to the word Trump mouthed after the shooting. A bandaged Trump, now the official Republican nominee for president, appeared alongside his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. The pair was formally nominated Monday as the GOP ticket for the 2024 presidential election. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” has adopted Trump’s populist agenda after years of pointed criticism. Vance has also called for a “full-scale investigation” into the assassination attempt as questions have swirled about the Secret Service and its security preparations.

2. Classified documents

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump, a surprising ruling that clears away one of the major legal challenges facing the former president. In a 93-page ruling, District Judge Aileen Cannon said the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution. Smith had charged Trump last year with taking classified documents from the White House and resisting the government’s attempts to retrieve the materials. He pleaded not guilty. Even though a trial before the presidential election was considered highly unlikely, many legal experts had viewed the classified documents case as the strongest one of the four cases that were pending against Trump. The Justice Department has approved plans to appeal the ruling.

3. Gender identity

California has become the first state to ban rules that require schools to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification. Proponents of the legislation say it will help protect LGBTQ+ students who live in unwelcoming households. But opponents say it will hinder schools’ ability to be more transparent with parents. The law comes as several states across the country have introduced bills related to gender identity and sexuality in schools. Some of these bills, for example, seek to impose bans on gender-affirming care, bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, and require schools to out trans and nonbinary students to their parents.

4. Bird flu

Five cases of bird flu have been identified among workers culling poultry at a farm in northeast Colorado, according to state health officials. The commercial egg operation was impacted by H5N1 outbreaks that have also affected wild birds and dairy cows in several states. Since the first cattle infections were reported in late March, 157 herds have tested positive for H5N1 across 13 states. Four states have had more than 20 herds impacted — Texas, Idaho, Colorado and Michigan — according to the Department of Agriculture. But on Friday, the CDC said its risk assessment for the general public remains low.

5. Cybersecurity

Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab will “gradually wind down” its US operations and lay off its US-based employees after the Department of Commerce announced a ban on the firm selling its products in the US, citing national security concerns. US officials have claimed that the Russian government could use Kaspersky’s popular antivirus software to surveil Americans through hacking or data collection. Kaspersky has strenuously denied those claims. US government agencies were already banned from using Kaspersky Lab’s software but the Commerce Department’s move to prevent the sale of the software across the country is unprecedented.

Whoopi Goldberg scattered some of her mother’s ashes at Disneyland

Spreading human ashes on Disneyland properties is strictly prohibited and unlawful, but Whoopi Goldberg defied the rules so her late mother could spend eternity in one of her favorite places.

Donna Kelce joins the cast of Kansas City Chiefs Hallmark movie

With 23 weeks left until Christmas, (yes, I’m already counting) some studios are beginning to line up their slate of holiday movies. The Hallmark channel announced this week that Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, has been cast in their upcoming Christmas film, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

Macy’s rejects takeover offer

Investors have been active in buying struggling or under-performing retailers. However, Macy’s is betting on its own strategy to remake the chain.

This popular grocery store item is banned in South Korea

Beloved in the US, Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning is illegal in South Korea. Read why it’s banned.

Fossil of ancient shark uncovered in Mexico

Archaeologists found an almost complete skeleton of a shark that swam in the age of dinosaurs. The find sheds light on what the prehistoric relative of the great white looked like.

TODAY’S NUMBER

38,000

That’s how many people have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel began its military campaign aimed at destroying Hamas after the October 7 attacks — which saw around 1,200 Israelis killed — according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Since Friday, Israel has launched waves of deadly missile strikes on what it called “terrorist” targets in the region as it hunts down Hamas’ leadership with the aid of US-made weapons.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide.”

— United Airlines, issuing an apology after football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said he was wrongfully removed from a plane in handcuffs after he tapped a flight attendant’s arm to ask for a cup of ice. The former NFL player said authorities let him go after they determined the attendant made inaccurate accusations stemming from their interaction. United has removed the attendant from duty while it reviews the incident.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Lessons from Iceland

As US lawmakers call for healing and unity, Iceland’s incoming president shared these tips on how to make politics more inclusive and less toxic.

