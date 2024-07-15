5 things to know for July 15: Trump rally shooting, Power outages, Gaza, Small businesses, Postage stamps

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump fits into a larger history of political violence in America. A long list of presidents have been shot or shot at, but Trump’s wounding underscores the ever-present threat that hangs over the office — especially for those who claim it.

1. Trump rally shooting

Former President Donald Trump has reflected on surviving an assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, saying in a new interview: “I’m supposed to be dead. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here.” One rally attendee was killed and two others were seriously injured in the shooting, which has completely upended a tense presidential race. President Joe Biden, in a rare address from the Oval Office, condemned the attempted assassination and urged the nation to “lower the temperature” in politics. Trump said he appreciated a call he received from Biden, calling it “fine” and “very nice.” The Republican National Convention kicks off today in Milwaukee, where the GOP will formally nominate Trump as the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Trump, who is expected to announce his running mate this week, said he rewrote his convention speech to address the tragic event. “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together,” Trump said in an interview.

2. Power outages

Nearly 300,000 homes and businesses in Texas are still waiting for power to be restored a week after Category 1 Hurricane Beryl made landfall last Monday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to issue an executive order forcing electricity provider CenterPoint Energy to improve the reliability of its equipment to withstand powerful storms. If CenterPoint does not comply with his request or provide a comprehensive plan by July 31, Abbott said he would impose his own set of requirements that are “geared to keep power on through hurricane season.” This comes as meteorologists say the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be abnormally active, with as many as 25 named storms forming from now to November.

3. Gaza

At least 90 Palestinians have been reported killed in an Israeli strike on a displacement camp in southern Gaza which Israel said targeted Hamas’ military chief, who was an alleged mastermind of the October 7 attacks. The strike left scenes of devastation in Al-Mawasi, which has been designated as a safe zone for Palestinians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had given his blessing for the head of Shin Bet — Israel’s security agency — to carry out the operation after being assured there were no hostages in the area. It remains unclear if the Hamas commander died in the strike. Israel has vowed to maintain its campaign in Gaza aimed at destroying Hamas and rescuing hostages still being held.

4. Small businesses

A new report shows that many small and mid-sized businesses in the US are struggling to survive. Nearly 350 companies in the US filed to either liquidate or re-organize through bankruptcy in the first six months of 2024, the highest half-year level since 2010, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most of the impacted businesses are considered “consumer discretionary,” a broad category of firms that sell goods or services that people don’t need every day, such as restaurants, clothing stores and car dealerships. Consumer demand has slowed while interest rates are at their highest level in nearly a quarter century, which is squeezing businesses that rely heavily on borrowing to purchase equipment, replenish inventory, meet payroll and expand operations, to name a few key reasons.

5. Postage stamps

On Sunday, the price of a postage stamp jumped for the second time this year, increasing by 5 cents to 73 cents for first-class postage. While this may seem inconsequential, it’s a big deal to businesses that spend millions each year on bulk mailings, junk mail and periodicals. These higher prices are making businesses cut back, which hurts the budget of the US Postal Service and, potentially, its ability to continue its crucial services. As recently as 2002, the price of a first-class stamp stood at 34 cents, or half of today’s price as of Sunday’s increase. Notably, the USPS delivered more than 11 billion individual letters last year — down 75% from 20 years ago.

IN MEMORIAM

Beloved actress Shannen Doherty has died after battling cancer for over nine years, according to her longtime publicist. She was 53. Doherty developed a devoted fan base with roles as Heather Duke in the 1989 cult classic film “Heathers,” as Brenda Walsh from 1990 to 1994 in the hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and its subsequent spinoff “90210,” and as Prue Halliwell in “Charmed” from 1998 to 2001300.

TODAY’S NUMBER

300

That’s nearly how many mass shootings have occurred in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. It’s a grim milestone that comes after at least four people were killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, over the weekend.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The US can’t keep importing illegally harvested produce.”

— Brad Adams, the executive director of Climate Rights International, calling for tighter regulations around Mexico’s avocado industry. US and Mexican officials are changing the strict processes that direct how the fruit can make its way to American kitchens as studies show avocado production remains “deeply intertwined” with violent groups and corrupt public authorities.

TODAY’S WEATHER

