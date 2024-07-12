Victim of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre identified through DNA genealogy as WWI veteran

By Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — A victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre whose remains were found during an archaeological dig at Oaklawn Cemetery has been identified through DNA genealogy, Tulsa officials announced.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced at a news conference Friday the victim’s identity as C.L. Daniel, a veteran who served in World War I.

“His family did not know where he had been buried for the last 103 years until this week,” Bynum said.

Officials say Daniel was identified “using data submitted through GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA” and with the assistance of Intermountain Forensics, a laboratory that conducts genealogy work, according to a news release.

A letter obtained from the National Archives also contributed to Daniel’s identification, the release states.

The circumstances of the veteran’s death are unknown, officials say. His remains showed no signs of gunshot wounds, according to Bynum.

“Contained in the records (from the National Archives) was the most convincing piece of evidence tying him to the Tulsa Race Massacre – a letter from C. L.’s family attorney written to the US Veterans Administration on behalf of C. L.’s mother regarding C. L.’s survivor benefits,” according to the release.

Bynum said Friday Daniel’s identification offers “hope that other remains found in similar circumstances” can also be identified.

Bynum said on Facebook Monday officials “have written documentation that 18 unidentified victims were buried.” He reiterated that fact at Friday’s news conference.

“This identification affirms our need to continue this search with the knowledge that identification and reunification is possible,” he said.

The dig is part of the 1921 Graves Investigation, an effort to identify currently unknown victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, CNN previously reported.

