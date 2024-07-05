Skip to Content
CNN – National

At least 3 killed after a suspected drunken driver crashes into a Fourth of July crowd at a New York City park

By
Published 3:53 am

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed when a person suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol drove into a park in Manhattan’s Lower East Side during an Independence Day celebration.

A group celebrating the holiday was struck by a gray Ford F-150 when it ran through an intersection, and into Corlears Hook Park at about 9 p.m., New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters Thursday night.

Two of the people who were struck were reported dead at the scene Maddrey said.

A third death was reported later, according to CNN affiliates WABCWCBS and WNBC. Eight others were injured, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver was under the influence, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Thursday night, adding that the incident didn’t appear to be terror-related.

Bystanders held the driver until first responders arrived, authorities said, and four people who were trapped under the truck were removed.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The New York City Police Department said charges have yet to be filed against the suspected driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content