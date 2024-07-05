At least 3 killed after a suspected drunken driver crashes into a Fourth of July crowd at a New York City park

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed when a person suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol drove into a park in Manhattan’s Lower East Side during an Independence Day celebration.

A group celebrating the holiday was struck by a gray Ford F-150 when it ran through an intersection, and into Corlears Hook Park at about 9 p.m., New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters Thursday night.

Two of the people who were struck were reported dead at the scene Maddrey said.

A third death was reported later, according to CNN affiliates WABC, WCBS and WNBC. Eight others were injured, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver was under the influence, Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Thursday night, adding that the incident didn’t appear to be terror-related.

Bystanders held the driver until first responders arrived, authorities said, and four people who were trapped under the truck were removed.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The New York City Police Department said charges have yet to be filed against the suspected driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

