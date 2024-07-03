Unexpected turn for retirees, parade letdown, harmful additive in sodas: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce

1️⃣ An unexpected turn: This US couple moved abroad to Ecuador for a better life and easier retirement. But then the country was plunged into a state of emergency as conflict broke out. The couple say they have no regrets.

2️⃣ Airline woes: The industry’s profits are plunging, and even strong bookings can’t entirely offset that financial squeeze. Here’s what this means for travelers in the near term and long run.

3️⃣ Weight loss drugs: People who take Ozempic or Wegovy may have a higher risk of developing a rare form of blindness, a new study suggests. The way semaglutides interact with the eyes is still not entirely understood.

4️⃣ Costly cookout: Not even Fourth of July barbecues are immune to inflation. The cost of meat is why your supermarket bill will be so high this holiday weekend. But the good news is there are some cheaper items you can consider for your meal.

5️⃣ Surprising history: Modern grapes may not have existed if dinosaurs hadn’t disappeared from the planet, according to new research. Their demise allowed the fruit to flourish around the world.

🍕 Just like Italy: You don’t have to go all the way to Venice to ride a gondola. This Rhode Island city offers Italy vibes thanks to its deep Italian-American roots. Also don’t forget to check out the birthplace of the grilled pizza.

• President Biden tells ally the coming days are key to saving his reelection campaign

• Hurricane Beryl is one of the strongest to impact Jamaica in over 15 years. Follow live updates

• As it gets hotter, 13,000 families in this pocket of America live without electricity

🖼️ That’s how much a twice-stolen painting sold for at auction. The masterpiece by Italian Renaissance master Titian was once found in a plastic bag at a bus stop in London.

🌭 16-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut holds the record for __ hot dogs eaten at the Nathan’s contest.

A. 45

B. 76

C. 49

D. 62

🥤 What’s in your drinks: The FDA is banning a potentially harmful additive found in dozens of products — mostly sodas. Studies have linked the ingredient to health hazards, including nervous system damage, headaches and fatigue.

🦈 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Diego Cardeñosa has loved sharks ever since he was a child. Now the marine biologist is dedicated to helping save them as overfishing threatens shark species with extinction. How his small tool to catch smugglers is making a big difference.

👋 We’re off for the July 4th holiday. 5 Things will be back in your inboxes starting Sunday morning.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. 76 hot dogs is Chestnut’s record. The competitive eating star won’t be participating tomorrow, so who knows if his best will be beaten.

