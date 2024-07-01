Foods you should avoid, ‘stupid American’ tourists, millennial saint: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! People around the world are all too familiar with the “stupid American” tourists who embarrass themselves while visiting another country. Here’s how you can avoid that stereotype the next time you travel abroad.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Unhealthy eating: If bacon, hot dogs and soft drinks are part of your diet, that could be taking years off your life. Researchers found that eating certain ultraprocessed foods raised the risk of dying from heart disease or diabetes.

2️⃣ On hold: The Department of Education is pausing student loan payments for roughly 3 million borrowers who were expecting to have lower monthly bills starting this week. Here’s what you need to know.

3️⃣ Reservation please: The next time you book a table for dinner, you’ll have better luck if you’re an American Express cardholder. The credit company, which already owns Resy, is buying the Tock booking app.

4️⃣ ‘God’s influencer’: A video-gaming Italian teenager will become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint. Carlo Acutis died from leukemia when he was 15.

5️⃣ Make fashion, not war: Serbian artist Marina Abramović made quite a statement with her white “peace” dress at the Glastonbury music festival in the United Kingdom. Take a look.

Watch this

🚀 Fiery mistake: A Chinese rocket crashed into the hills of Gongyi in China after being accidentally launched during a ground test, the company Space Pioneer said. No injuries were reported.

Top headlines

• Supreme Court rules that Trump is entitled to some immunity in January 6 case

• Hurricane Beryl devastates Grenada: ‘In half an hour, Carriacou was flattened’

• Mistrial declared in murder case of woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend

Check this out

🦋 Mystery solved: Scientists found evidence that a group of painted lady butterflies flew more than 2,600 miles across the Atlantic Ocean without stopping. This explains how they ended up on a beach in South America, where they aren’t usually found.

Quotable

🇺🇦 Tall task: Tabashnyk, whose mother died in a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv, reflected on the difficulties of trying to qualify for the Summer Olympics while her country is at war.

Quiz time

🏏 Which cricket-obsessed country celebrated after just winning the men’s T20 World Cup?

A. India

B. Pakistan

C. Bangladesh

D. Sri Lanka

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Your health

🧑 New guidance: Doctors are being asked to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease based on biomarkers rather than pen-and-paper memory tests. That has some worried about profit-driven conflicts of interest.

Good vibes

⛳ We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Some of professional golf’s most talented players wait years — even their entire careers — to sink a hole-in-one. Frank Bensel Jr. just made two back-to-back at the US Senior Open in Rhode Island. The United States Golf Association called his feat “truly historic.”

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

💬 What did you like about today’s 5 Things PM? Did we miss anything? Email us: 5ThingsPM@cnn.com

🧠 Quiz answer: A. India beat South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup final to end a long 13-year wait without a World Cup trophy.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.