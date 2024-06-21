Trump’s conviction spurred massive fundraising surge, new reports show

By Alex Leeds Matthews, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s conviction in his criminal hush money trial last month led to the two largest single days of fundraising for his White House campaign this cycle, newly released campaign finance reports show.

On May 30 and May 31 — the day of the conviction and the day after — at least $27 million in itemized contributions flowed into the former president’s main campaign committee, according to a CNN analysis of donors giving at least $200 over the cycle.

Prior to the conviction, the two largest fundraising days were following Trump’s indictment in the hush money case in Manhattan in early April 2023 — his first indictment — and his booking into the Fulton County jail in late August for charges in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case.

But each of those days brought in daily itemized contributions closer to $1.3 million, less than a tenth of the nearly $15 million that flowed into the campaign on May 30 of this year, the records show.

