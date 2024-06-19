5 things to know for June 19: Hurricane season, Immigration, Middle East, Willie Mays, Starliner

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of Americans are observing Juneteenth today, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Major retailers and grocery stores will remain open, but post offices and most banks will be closed.

1. Hurricane season

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Texas and Mexico as a predicted hyperactive hurricane season kicks into gear. The system threatening the southwestern Gulf Coast has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone One by the National Hurricane Center and will likely strengthen to a tropical storm by the end of the day. A level 3 of 4 risk of flooding is in place for much of South Texas today. Torrential rainfall is also expected to considerably ramp up the flood threat, not just in the US, but also in parts of Mexico and Central America. While rain is needed desperately in the bone-dry region, the deluge could quickly overwhelm parched soil unable to absorb water as fast as it falls, resulting in dangerous flooding.

2. Immigration

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced an executive action allowing some undocumented spouses and children of US citizens to apply for lawful permanent residency without leaving the country. The president formally unveiled the action during a White House event marking the 12th anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. To be eligible for the program, the person must have lived in the US for at least 10 years and be legally married to a US citizen. The application process will open by the end of the summer. In contrast, former President Donald Trump has promised to deport more than 10 million people if he is elected to a second term. Biden says Trump’s mass deportation policy would “rip spouses and children from their families, homes and communities and place them in detention camps.”

3. Middle East

Israel warned Hezbollah of the prospect of “all-out war” after the Lebanese militant group published a 9-minute video, purportedly taken by a drone, showing Israeli military and civilian locations in several Israeli cities. The publication of the video follows months of intensifying cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks and the ensuing military campaign by Israeli forces in Gaza. The US and its allies have for months warned Hezbollah — an Iran-backed Islamist movement with one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East — against escalating the conflict in Israel. Hezbollah, meanwhile, has said in the past that it will only stop firing on Israel if it stops the war in Gaza.

4. Willie Mays

Baseball legend Willie Mays, one of the game’s most electrifying players who made a dramatic catch in the 1954 World Series, died Tuesday. He was 93. Mays passed away “peacefully and among loved ones,” his son, Michael Mays, said in a statement. In 23 major league seasons, mostly with the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants, Willie Mays finished with 660 career home runs — the second most at the time behind Babe Ruth. Among numerous accolades, Mays was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979. “One of baseball’s most colorful and exciting stars excelled in all phases of the game,” his plaque reads.

5. Starliner

Two NASA astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as crews on the ground work to better understand issues with the Starliner spacecraft that carried them into orbit. Since the historic crewed launch on June 5, the astronauts have navigated a number of issues with the Boeing-built vehicle — including malfunctioning thrusters and a series of helium leaks. Boeing and NASA said Tuesday that Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore — who arrived at the space station on June 6 for what was estimated to be roughly a weeklong visit — will not return home before June 26. The mission aims to further research and expand the United States’ options for ferrying astronauts to the space station in collaboration with private industry partners.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Farthest spacecraft from Earth sends data from uncharted territory

NASA engineers have restored a steady stream of valuable science data from Voyager 1 as it studies interstellar space more than 15 billion miles from Earth.

Aliens, artists or pranksters? Another ‘mysterious’ monolith appears

A shiny silver pillar was spotted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department prompting theories about its origins.

Justin Timberlake charged with DWI, police release mug shot

The pop star has been charged with driving while intoxicated. New video appears to show Timberlake driving minutes before he was pulled over.

Nintendo surprises fans with new Zelda game

Nintendo announced a new Zelda title where gamers will finally be able to play the titular princess from the legendary fantasy series.

The American shopper is cutting back

Evidence is starting to mount that US consumers are pulling back as they face tough economic hurdles. Sales declined the most at gas stations and furniture stores last month, data shows.

TODAY’S NUMBER

29

That’s how many active large fires are burning across the US, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, with 10 of those reported in California. In New Mexico, the governor has declared a state of emergency due to raging wildfires this week that have prompted thousands of residents to evacuate.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The public may now resume calling 911 for emergencies.”

— Massachusetts officials, announcing a statewide 911 outage has been resolved after the system was down for over an hour on Tuesday. The agency said it is investigating the cause of the disruption.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

This chocolate bar has gone viral

With one TikTok video, an unusual stuffed chocolate bar in Dubai became a global sensation. Meet the woman behind the viral treat.

