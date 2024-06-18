Fauci’s new memoir, Nvidia’s meteoric rise, the return of Titanic tourism: Catch up on the day’s stories



1️⃣ Anthony Fauci: Many credit him with helping the US navigate the Covid crisis, at the same time that he was dealing with his own political headwinds. Dr. Anthony Fauci says empathy motivated his medical career, but an old phrase from high school kept him going. 📹 Watch: Fauci recalls ‘painful’ moment when he had to correct Trump

2️⃣ Nvidia on the rise: Wall Street’s artificial intelligence poster child is now the most valuable company in the world, taking the crown from Microsoft. The chipmaker’s stock has been on a tear for the last year and a half.

3️⃣ Titanic tourism: One year after the deep-sea submersible tragedy, another sub operator is planning its own journey to the wreckage of the Titanic. Triton emphasized that it’s an industry leader whose vessels undergo third-party testing.

4️⃣ Diet quality: There’s a morsel of good news in our efforts to overcome bad eating habits. A leading cardiologist said that on a grading scale, Americans have improved from an F to a D. Here’s how you can do better.

5️⃣ Netflix venues: In a TV tweak to the theme park concept, the streaming giant plans to open massive entertainment complexes in two cities where fans will be able to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite shows.

Watch this

👀 Rope rescue: Misty, a hunting dog, fell 30 feet down a volcano fissure in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. A hiker heard about Misty’s plight and helped pull her out.

Top headlines

• New York’s highest court leaves Trump gag order in effect

• Justin Timberlake arrested in New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated

• Club Q shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 190 years after pleading guilty

Quotable

Tense testimony: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun appeared before a Senate committee to address safety concerns and apologized to the families of crash victims.

Quiz time

🏀 The Boston Celtics just won their 18th NBA championship, the most of any team. Which franchise is second on the list with 17?

A. Chicago Bulls

B. Philadelphia 76ers

C. Los Angeles Lakers

D. Golden State Warriors

Your health

🍎 Tackling obesity: To help children with a high body mass index, experts recommend behavioral intervention — but not weight-loss drugs.

Looking ahead

🗓️ Tomorrow: It’ll be Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US. Financial markets, post offices and most banks will be closed.

Good vibes

🇺🇸 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Ralph Lauren unveiled Team USA’s new uniforms for the Summer Olympics in Paris, and the collection will bring a traditional take on Americana and preppy athleisure. Take a look.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Los Angeles Lakers. Before Boston’s victory Monday night, the Celtics and Lakers both had won 17 NBA titles.

