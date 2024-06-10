Hunt continues for suspects in shooting at Ohio party that left 1 dead and 27 others injured

By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators have identified a 28th victim in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Akron, Ohio, last week that left one person dead, city officials said Monday, as they continue their search for a suspect or suspects.

The latest victim was initially believed to be a witness but was in fact grazed by a bullet, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said at a news conference Monday, eight days after gunfire erupted at the party early on June 2.

The 36-year-old woman went to a hospital after the shooting but was referred elsewhere, Harding said, and ultimately did not seek medical treatment.

Police continue to follow up on leads, Harding said, telling reporters investigators had received a “large number of tips.”

“I don’t have a specific suspect or any of that information that I’m willing to share right now,” Harding said.

Police initially said there were 25 victims, including the 27-year-old man who was killed. Last Wednesday, Akron Police updated that figure, announcing in a post on Facebook that 27 individuals were hit by gunfire and identifying the deceased victim as LaTeris Cook. At that time, two victims remained in critical condition, while the other 25 were either stable or had been released from medical care.

The shooting is one of at least 208 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which – like CNN – defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are injured, excluding the shooter or shooters.

Police responded shortly after midnight on June 2 to 911 calls reporting shots fired and multiple victims, according to an earlier statement from Harding and Mayor Shammas Malik. The shooting took place at a “large birthday party” where 200 people had been in attendance, Harding said at a news conference that evening.

The scene appeared “consistent with someone driving by shooting out of a car,” Harding said at the time.

Investigators recovered 45 shell casings fired from at least five different guns, the city’s update last Wednesday said, adding three handguns were found at the scene. At least one person returned fire, the update said.

Several agencies – including the ATF and US Marshals – are offering up to $22,500 in rewards for information related to the case.

Also Monday, Mayor Malik announced the city was creating a gun violence response fund aimed at assisting the victims of last week’s shooting and the victims of future shootings.

“Gun violence is a huge issue in our community and in many cities across the country. It’s something that has been a high priority for me and for our new administration and will continue to be,” he said.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Michelle Watson, Christina Maxouris and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.