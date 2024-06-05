More than a dozen arrests as Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Stanford University president’s office

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — More than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Wednesday at Stanford University, the school said, after they broke into and occupied the office of the president demanding divestment, transparency and amnesty.

Shortly after 8 a.m. local time, about two hours after the protesters said they entered, the building had been cleared and 13 people were arrested, the university said. There was “extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the building,” which has been shut down for the remainder of the day.

“A group of individuals this morning unlawfully entered Building 10, which houses the offices of the president and provost,” according to a statement from the university. “The Stanford Department of Public Safety has responded to the scene and is assessing the situation.”

The university urged people to stay away from the Main Quad and said no other campus operations were affected.

About 10 students had been barricaded inside the building while dozens of others linked arms outside, according to the student newspaper, The Stanford Daily. It is the last day of spring classes, according to the university calendar.

“We refuse to leave until Stanford Administration and the Stanford Board of Trustees meet our demands and take action to address their role in enabling and profiting from the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” a statement from Liberate Stanford.

The group disavowed acts of vandalism carried out by some protesters, which include spray-painted messages and what appears to be fake blood spilled on the desk of the president.

“The intentions of this movement are not to create unnecessary labor for service workers, and we refuse to have our uprising hijacked by unknown agitators,” the group said in a social media post.

The post said the group of students and alumni entered and barricaded themselves in Saller’s office at about 6 a.m. local time. The group accuses Stanford of being unwilling to engage with protestors and their demands, and using “our tuition, our donations and our labor” to “fund apartheid and genocide,” according to the social media post.

US colleges have been using law enforcement – along with academic suspensions and expulsions – t﻿o quell student demonstrations since Hamas’ October attack on Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were taken hostage. Israel’s response in Gaza has further fueled deeply held views of students and faculty on all sides.

