Colorado officials reach $8.5 million settlement with woman who was left handcuffed in a police car that was hit by a train

(CNN) — Local Colorado officials have reached an $8.5 million settlement with a woman who was hospitalized in 2022 after being left handcuffed in a police SUV that was then hit by a train.

The city of Fort Lupton and town of Platteville, Colorado, agreed on the settlement with the victim, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, according to a release from the Fort Lupton Police Department. The settlement amount will be split equally between the town and city and paid by their insurers, according to attorney Eric M. Ziporin, whose office represents the city.

Rios, who was a suspect in a road rage case, survived the September 2022 collision but suffered nine broken ribs, a broken arm and other injuries.

“This voluntary settlement is to the mutual satisfaction of the parties, recognizes the gravity of this matter, and allows all parties to move forward,” the Fort Lupton police department said.

Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke, who placed Rios in the vehicle, was found guilty last year of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault in the crash and was sentenced to serve 30 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of public service.

On the day of the crash, Steinke joined a traffic stop in which officers had pulled over Rios, who authorities said was suspected of brandishing a gun at another driver earlier in the evening. Steinke put Rios into the cruiser of Platteville police officer Pablo Vasquez, who had parked in the middle of a railroad crossing.

Body and dash camera video released by police showed Rios screaming for help as the train approached and slammed into the vehicle.

Steinke argued during her trial that she didn’t notice the location of the railroad tracks despite several warning signs, including one next to where she parked her vehicle.

The officer said she was not fully aware of her surroundings because she was concerned about approaching a suspect who may have a gun. “You can only divide your attention so much,” Steinke testified.

CNN has sought comment from the Town of Platteville and an attorney for Rios regarding the settlement.

Fort Lupton is about 30 miles north of Denver.

