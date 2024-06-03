Catch up on the day’s stories: Soaring AC bills, Uno’s enduring popularity, the rise of Dr Pepper

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Step aside, Pepsi. After years of steady growth, Dr Pepper is now the No. 2 soda brand in the United States. The peppery drink with a devoted following capitalized on our taste for sweet and spicy. Coke still holds the top spot by a comfortable margin with 19.2% of the soda market.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Soaring AC bills: Your electric bills this summer might make you hot under the collar — with good reason. Temperatures are already soaring in some cities, and cranking your thermostat down to keep cool will cost you more this year.

2️⃣ Auto-brewery syndrome: A woman never drank, yet her breath reeked of alcohol. She told doctors that she had a gut feeling something was wrong. For two years they didn’t believe her — neither did her husband — but it turns out she was right.

3️⃣ Industry icon: Sticking with the beer theme, America’s oldest craft brewer closed last summer after 127 years. Now an unexpected buyer wants to bring Anchor Brewing back to life.

4️⃣ Road to recovery: For decades, Michigan Central Station epitomized Detroit’s urban decay and economic struggles. After six years of renovations, the former rail hub will reopen to the public this week as a symbol of the Motor City’s resurgence.

5️⃣ Family favorite: Uno is easy to learn, and adults and kids can play together. Here’s why this popular card game remains relevant 52 years after it debuted.

Watch this

👀 Wild ride: Strong storms and heavy winds left window washers dangling precariously from the China Central Television tower in Beijing. The workers were not injured.

Top headlines

Jurors selected as Hunter Biden’s trial on federal gun charges gets underway

House hearing turns contentious as Anthony Fauci testifies about Covid-19

IDF tells families of 4 Israeli hostages held in Gaza ‘they are no longer alive’

$1.50

🌭 Costco’s new chief financial officer reassured customers that the rock-bottom price of the chain’s popular hot dog and soda combo will not change.

Quotable

No forgiveness: Schmidt’s daughter disappeared on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021, and she had harsh words for his mother during a crime convention. The case captured national attention, and Petito was later found dead in Wyoming.

Quiz time

📱 Which social media platform did Donald Trump just join despite seeking to ban it when he was president?

A. Snapchat

B. Instagram

C. Threads

D. TikTok

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Looking ahead

🗓️ Tomorrow: It’s another big day for primaries as voters in Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington, DC, head to the polls.

Good vibes

💩 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿George Frandsen quit his job in health care, sold his house and moved 2,000 miles away. After all, he owned the world’s largest collection of fossilized poop. About 8,000 pieces, to be precise. So of course he decided to open a museum.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Trump joined TikTok over the weekend and posted a video after attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship match in New Jersey.

