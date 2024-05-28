Massachusetts stabbing suspect to face criminal charges in connection with Connecticut killing, police say

By Dakin Andone and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Jared Ravizza, the suspect linked to stabbings this weekend at a Massachusetts movie theater and a McDonald’s, also will face criminal charges in Connecticut in connection to a killing in the town of Deep River, authorities said Tuesday.

Ravizza was arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court on four charges stemming from the McDonald’s attack Saturday evening, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and indecent exposure.

The prosecution filed a motion for Ravizza, 26, to be held without bail, alleging the defendant was tied to another stabbing Saturday of four girls at a Braintree movie theater, as well as facing pending charges in Connecticut related to a homicide. The court agreed to consider the motion but ordered the defendant – who appeared in court wearing a green corrections uniform, flanked by officers – first undergo a mental health assessment to determine Ravizza’s competency to stand trial.

The victims at McDonald’s and the movie theater all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities previously said.

Connecticut State Police on Tuesday morning said Ravizza will face criminal charges stemming from a homicide in Deep River, which was also discovered Saturday.

State troopers, responding around 3:30 p.m. to a reported disturbance, discovered a man identified as Bruce Feldman, 70, outside a home on Maritone Lane in Deep River, Connecticut State Police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During the initial investigation, Troopers developed information indicating that a second individual, who was no longer at the scene, had been present” at the address “earlier in the day,” the release said. “The second individual was identified as Jared Ravizza.”

The investigation in Deep River remains ongoing, it added.

‘Unprovoked’ theater stabbing preceded McDonald’s attack

The two other attacks unfolded later that evening, beginning around 6 p.m. Saturday at an AMC movie theater in Braintree, some 10 miles south of Boston.

“Without saying anything and without any warning, (the assailant) suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females. The attack appeared to be unprovoked,” Braintree police said in a news release, noting the girls were taken to Boston hospitals.

The suspect then fled in what appeared to be a black SUV, police said, and video footage allowed authorities to capture its license plate.

Soon after, “a vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in (a) similar assault in Plymouth,” Braintree police said.

In that incident, reported about an hour after the movie theater attack, a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were stabbed at a McDonald’s. A prosecutor at Tuesday’s arraignment identified both victims as employees, telling the court Ravizza allegedly entered the restaurant’s drive through in a black Porsche, stepped out of the vehicle and publicly urinated.

Ravizza was “argumentative” with a male employee, then allegedly stabbed the employee in the forearm with “what appeared to be a long kitchen knife.” Ravizza parked the car, the prosecutor said, before going inside and allegedly stabbing the female employee in her arm.

﻿Both victims are in stable condition, the prosecutor said.

Minutes later, Massachusetts state troopers identified the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver failed to stop, state police said previously. A chase ensued, and the vehicle eventually crashed in Sandwich, south of Plymouth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

