Second victim dies after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas driver’s license office

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A second person has died after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a driver’s license office in Brenham, Texas, earlier this month.

“The victim is identified as Cheryl Turner, 63, of Brenham,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

Authorities previously announced Bobby Huff, 78, had died in the April 12 tragedy.

A third person, who has not been publicly identified, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Justin Ruiz said.

The driver of the truck, 42-year-old Clenard Parker, was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

Parker was denied a commercial driver’s license at the Brenham DPS driver’s license office the day before the crash and was fleeing pursuing deputies when it happened, CNN previously reported.

As of Tuesday morning, Washington County Jail records showed Parker facing a murder charge as well as five counts of aggravated assault. He remains behind bars in lieu of $4 million bond.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the second death will result in upgraded charges, Ruiz said.

CNN has reached out to Parker’s attorney for comment.

CNN’s Rosa Flores, Sara Weisfeldt, Joe Sutton and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.