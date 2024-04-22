Yale Daily News: At least 40 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested on Yale University campus

By Chris Boyette and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — At least 40 protesters have been arrested during a pro-Palestinian rally at Yale University in Connecticut, the school’s police chief told the Yale Daily News.

Those arrested face charges of trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor, Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell told the campus news publication. Campbell said those arrested would be released after processing.

The police chief said protesters had been warned twice before the arrests – once at 11 p.m. Sunday night and again Monday morning before 7 a.m.

Journalists from the Yale Daily News were also threatened with arrest if they did not move from the plaza, the publication said.

“Cops have gathered at Beinecke Plaza, where pro-Palestine protesters urging Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers set up tents overnight – the third night of their ongoing encampment,” it reported.

CNN has reached out to Yale University administration, the Yale Police Department and the New Haven Police Department in Connecticut for more information.

Tensions at many US universities have been high ever since the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas and Israel’s subsequent war on Hamas in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

At Columbia University in New York, officials announced all Monday classes will be virtual as Passover – a major Jewish holiday – is set to begin Monday evening.

The decision was made to “deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps,” Columbia President Minouche Shafik said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

