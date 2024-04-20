At least 2 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Memphis block party, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and at least 14 others were injured in a block party shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, late Saturday, police said.

Three of those injured were taken to hospitals in critical condition and 11 more arrived at hospitals in private vehicles, according to the Memphis Police Department. No information was available on their conditions.

Police said the shooting happened at a party where up to 300 people were gathered. A total of 16 victims were shot at the event, police said at a news conference Saturday evening.

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. CT to the scene, where they found five victims with gunshot wounds. Three were taken to local hospitals and two males who were pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday night, according to police.

Police believe at least two people opened fire at the event, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said. It’s unclear what led to the violence.

“We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting,” Davis said Saturday evening.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Davis said the department has received video footage from the scene and is looking for those responsible.

Davis also asked anyone with footage of the incident or information to contact law enforcement.

The deadly incident extends the list of more than 115 mass shootings reported in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

