5 things to know for April 9: Trump trials, Southern storms, Middle East, Crumbley parents, Tesla

(CNN) — It will be a bit of a wait until the next total solar eclipse if you missed out on Monday’s spectacular show — but just how long depends on how far you’re willing to travel. Several upcoming total solar eclipses will traverse paths through popular tourist destinations, including one over Egypt’s pyramids in 2027.

1. Trump trials

Former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial is set to begin with jury selection on April 15, despite multiple attempts by his lawyers to push back all of his trials until after the 2024 election. Trump’s attorneys on Monday urged a New York appeals court to postpone the trial start date so it could consider whether to change the venue, arguing that the former president cannot get a fair jury in New York, but the court denied the request. Separately, special counsel Jack Smith urged the Supreme Court on Monday to reject Trump’s claims of sweeping immunity and to deny the former president any opportunity to delay another trial on charges that he attempted to subvert the results of the 2020 election. The Supreme Court will hear arguments on April 25, and a decision is expected by July.

2. Southern storms

More than 30 million people from Texas to western Mississippi are at risk for severe weather today, less than a week after a powerful storm system swept through the region and killed at least three people. “Several tornadoes, a couple of which should be strong, significant large hail, and damaging winds” are expected, the Storm Prediction Center warned. About 9 million people in parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana had an enhanced, or Level 3 of 5, risk of severe weather early today. That includes Houston and Austin. However, the most significant storm threat could come Wednesday when the threat of severe storms — a Level 4 of 5 — stretches from eastern Louisiana to western Alabama, the prediction center said.

3. Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the timing for a ground offensive in Rafah, where about 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering, has been set — but did not reveal the date. He also said that “entry into Rafah” was necessary for a “complete victory over Hamas.” After the announcement, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Israel had not briefed the US on the Rafah invasion’s timing, and reiterated that the US believes a ground offensive “would have an enormously harmful effect on … civilians, and that it would ultimately hurt Israel’s security.” Meanwhile, a UN committee said it will review whether or not Palestine will be granted full state member status in the United Nations this month. The Palestinian Mission to the UN was granted “non-member observer state” status in November 2012.

4. Crumbley parents

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teenager who killed four students in the 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, are set to be sentenced on manslaughter charges today. They each face up to 15 years in prison. The sentencing represents the end of a dramatic saga that has set a precedent of who can be held responsible for a mass shooting, aside from the perpetrator. Both parents were found guilty in separate trials this year for allowing their 15-year-old son to have a gun and ignoring signs of his spiraling mental health. It was the first time the parents of a school shooter have been charged with such serious crimes even though they did not pull the trigger.

5. Tesla

Tesla has settled a high-profile case that was set to put the electric car company on trial this week. Jury selection was set to begin Monday in a wrongful death suit filed by the family of a former Apple engineer who died in 2018 after his Tesla Model X crashed while the Autopilot feature was engaged. The National Transportation Safety Board found that Autopilot was engaged for nearly 19 minutes before the Tesla, traveling at 71 mph, veered off the highway. The trial could have lasted several weeks, but the parties settled Monday on undisclosed terms. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk maintains that Tesla’s controversial automated-driving system is ahead of the competition. He also recently announced that Tesla would unveil a “robotaxi” on August 8, though details remain scant.

International court rules Switzerland violated human rights in landmark climate case

An international court in France has ruled Switzerland’s failure to adequately tackle the climate crisis was in violation of human rights — a landmark climate judgment that experts say could have a ripple effect across the globe. The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg delivered its ruling on a case brought by more than 2,000 older Swiss women against Switzerland, who argued that climate change-fueled heat waves undermined their health and quality of life and put them at risk of dying. It’s the first time the court has ruled on climate litigation.

