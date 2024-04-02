Catch up on the day’s news: Solar eclipse plans, retirement savings, Tesla sales



5 things

1️⃣ Solar eclipse: The rare phenomenon is less than a week away, and people are scrambling to make plans. ➕ Rare moments to watch for. 📹 Video: How to view safely 🗓️ Mark your calendars to follow CNN’s live coverage: Google | Office365 | Apple/Outlook

2️⃣ Key conversation: President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, spoke for the first time since their November summit amid global tensions.

3️⃣ Istanbul fire: At least 29 people died in a blaze that started during daytime repair work at a nightclub in the Turkish city. All of the victims were construction workers. 📹 Video: What happened at the Masquerade Club

4️⃣ Tesla sales: The carmaker posted its first annual drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western rivals ate into demand.

5️⃣ Primary elections: Voters in the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin headed to the polls today. Follow live updates.

👀 Ding dong: People can’t seem to get enough of the fish doorbell.

📸 Body of work: Photographer Nona Faustine’s self-portraits explore the legacies of enslaved people. She often wears little more than a pair of white shoes.

🎧 Weight loss: Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to a Stanford University nutrition expert to sort through all of the different diets that claim to be the best.

💊 CNN Exclusive: Adderall prescriptions have been filled less often amid an ongoing shortage in the United States, according to a new analysis.

🗓️ Tomorrow: A bitter fight over the future of Disney is set to be decided as one of the most expensive proxy battles ever comes to a head at a high-stakes shareholder vote.

﻿A couple moved from the United States to the heart of Italy and opened a restaurant serving lobster rolls, chicken wings and tacos. Business is booming.

