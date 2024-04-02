5 things to know for April 2: Israel, Trump, Abortion, Finland, Google

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A severe thunderstorm dumped softball-sized hail in parts of the central and eastern US Monday. Forecasts show the storm will intensify today as it rumbles from the Southeast to the Ohio Valley, threatening to unleash another round of dangerous conditions.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel

The US is close to approving the sale of up to 50 American-made F-15 fighter jets to Israel in a deal expected to be worth more than $18 billion. It would amount to the largest US foreign military sale to Israel since the country went to war with Hamas on October 7. The transaction underscores the extent to which the US continues to support Israel, despite the strained relationship between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to retaliate after a strike it blamed on Israel killed two of its top commanders and five officials at its consulate in Syria, potentially raising the risk of a wider Middle Eastern conflict.

2. Trump

Former President Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond Monday as he appeals the judgment against him in the New York civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James. This is a win for Trump’s team as the bond pauses any action that James could take against his properties in response to the judgment until at least September. The bond amount was lowered by several hundred million dollars by a state appeals court last month after Trump’s attorneys argued that covering the full bond on the $464 million verdict against him was not feasible. Also on Monday, shares of Trump’s media company plunged after it disclosed that it lost more than $58 million and generated little revenue in 2023. Trump is the company’s majority shareholder, and his net worth tumbled by more than $1 billion as a result.

3. Abortion

The Florida Supreme Court has cleared the way for a six-week abortion ban, but voters will consider a constitutional amendment in November that could potentially undo the measure. Monday’s rulings will make Florida one of the most restrictive states in the country to obtain an abortion and set up a presidential-year fight over reproductive rights in the Sunshine State. With the measure poised to appear on the state’s ballot, Florida will join several other states, including Michigan and Ohio, where voters have weighed in directly on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The initiative will likely boost voter turnout in what is expected to be a close rematch between President Biden and Donald Trump.

4. Finland

One 12-year-old child has died and two others have been seriously injured in a school shooting near Finland’s capital Helsinki, Finnish police reported today. A suspect in the incident, also age 12 and a student at the same school, fled on foot but was later caught by police, according to a local broadcaster. Police have not yet “provided details about the nature or severity of the injuries,” nor what type of firearm was used, the broadcaster reported. Finland enjoys a strong tradition of hunting and its gun ownership rates are among the highest in the world, but school shootings are extremely rare.

5. Google

Google will delete billions of data records as part of a settlement of a lawsuit that accused the search giant of improperly tracking the web-browsing habits of users who thought they were browsing the internet privately. The suit was originally filed in 2020 and accused Google of misrepresenting the kind of data it collects from users who browsed the internet via the “Incognito” private browsing mode in Chrome. As part of the settlement, Google will update its disclosure and will no longer track people’s choices to browse the internet privately. The terms of the settlement revealed in court filings on Monday stated that users will not receive damages as part of this settlement, but may still sue for damages individually.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

What to watch for during the total eclipse

Around 32 million people in the US will have a chance to enjoy a total solar eclipse on April 8! Here are the rare phenomena to watch for.

‘Oppenheimer’ premieres in Japan

Japanese moviegoers can finally see “Oppenheimer” in theaters, eight months after the biopic’s worldwide release. Watch this video to learn about the delay.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa advance to women’s Final Four

The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to the women’s Final Four after beating 2023 champion LSU. They’ll soon face No. 3 UConn, who held off USC on Monday.

Dogs can match some words with objects

Your furry friends may be smarter than you think! A recent study shows dogs can understand that certain words refer to specific objects.

The latest drinking trend is alcohol-free

Mocktail lists on restaurant menus are getting longer. Read about the shifting mindset around drinking and how it’s being reflected in the market.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$20

That’s the new hourly wage for about half a million fast food workers in California. The latest increase — which is $4 higher than the overall state minimum wage — applies to restaurant chains with more than 60 nationwide locations. It comes after a yearslong fight by workers to establish better pay and improve working conditions.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I don’t know anybody in America who’s got a family who agrees with him on everything.”

— Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sharing how he feels having family members disapprove of his run in the 2024 election. Several members of Kennedy’s extended family, including his sister Rory Kennedy, voiced concerns that he would undermine President Biden’s chances of defeating Trump.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

How to make an easy pinhole projector for the eclipse

If you plan to gaze at the eclipse next week, experts want you to remember to protect your eyes. You can either wear certified eclipse glasses or watch this video to learn how to make a pinhole projector.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.