Catch up on the day’s news: Fighter jets for Israel, bird flu, alcohol-free bottle shops

Bottle shops devoted to non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits are becoming more popular. People have been going alcohol-free for Dry January for years, but some are making it a permanent lifestyle choice. "Alcohol just doesn't feel good anymore," said one convert.

1️⃣ Fighter jets: The Biden administration is close to approving the sale of as many as 50 American-made F-15 fighter jets to Israel, in a deal expected to be worth more than $18 billion, sources told CNN. 📹 See what’s left of Al-Shifa hospital after a 14-day siege

2️⃣ Cancer risk: Flame retardants added for decades to thousands of consumer products in the United States may raise the risk of dying from cancer, according to new research.

3️⃣ Atlanta crash: A car rammed into an employee entry gate at an FBI field office, attempting to access the facility, authorities said. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

4️⃣ Alex Murdaugh: A judge sentenced the convicted murderer to 40 years in prison for financial crimes including conspiracy, fraud and money laundering.

5️⃣ Bird flu: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the second reported case of bird flu in a person in the US. The person works on a dairy farm in Texas and is recovering. The CDC also said that the risk is low but it is monitoring the situation.

👀 Runaway blade: An Oregon man narrowly escaped serious injury when a metal blade from a concrete saw came loose at a nearby construction site.

❗This isn’t an April Fools’ joke: Tonight’s Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $1 billion.

Close call: DeSantis, who was on his way to work at a bakery, was one of the last people to make it off the Baltimore bridge before it collapsed. 📹 Video: CNN crew gets close-up tour

☀️ A total solar eclipse will put on a dramatic show April 8 as it crosses over North America. When is the next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the US?

A. 2032

B. 2044

C. 2056

D. 2068

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

﻿China’s most popular new police officer is a corgi with stubby legs and a fluffy tail.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The next total solar eclipse visible across the contiguous US will be in August 2044.

