Third man charged with murder in Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting

(CNN) — A third man has been charged with murder in connection to the mass shooting after a Kansas City Chiefs championship rally last month that left one woman dead and more than two dozen people injured, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Terry J. Young, 20, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office said in a news release.

CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Young. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond, according to court records.

The woman killed and the rest of the people wounded were caught in gunfire after Young and two other people allegedly “fired weapons in response to a verbal argument,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Young and two people walked up to a person in another group, and a verbal argument between them followed, according to prosecutors.

“After one individual pulled out a firearm, Young pulled out a firearm and pointed it at and advanced toward the first individual,” the prosecutors said in a news release. “A review of surveillance video showed Young appearing to shoot several times.”

Investigators combed through Young’s social media and allegedly saw him wearing the “same distinctive backpack” seen in surveillance video from Union Station, where the shooting unfolded.

“The cell phone data also showed the device was in the area of the shooting when it occurred,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Two other men were also charged with murder and other felony charges last month.

“Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” Baker said in a statement Thursday.

Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, and Dominic M. Miller, of Kansas City, were both charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, CNN reported in February. They are being held on $1 million bond. CNN has reached out to representation for Mays and has not identified an attorney for Miller.

Three juveniles also face charges in Family Court, prosecutors said Thursday.

“All involved shooters in this incident are in custody of adult and juvenile authorities. But, due to the scope of this continuing investigation, additional charges are still expected,” the prosecutor’s office news release said.

