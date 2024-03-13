5 things to know for Mar. 13: Presidential race, Ukraine, Plane safety, Measles outbreak, Grocery prices



(CNN) — A highly anticipated NASA mission slated for October will aim to send a spacecraft to Jupiter’s moon Europa, an ocean world considered to be one of the best places to search for life beyond Earth. The spacecraft will carry names, poetry and messages symbolizing our humanity to potential intelligent life in the cosmos. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

The rematch is set between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump after the two rivals earned enough delegates Tuesday to win their parties’ presidential nominations. Neither will officially become the nominee until the national conventions vote this summer — but a Trump-Biden faceoff is almost certain after they garnered the “magic number” of delegates and remain without any major challengers. Biden said in a statement that he is honored to become his party’s presumptive nominee but warned that “freedom and democracy” are at risk if Trump regains the White House. The former president slammed his opponent in a video message, telling his supporters that this will “be the most important vote you’ve ever cast.”

2. Ukraine

The Biden administration announced a new weapons package for Ukraine — worth up to $300 million — on Tuesday after months of warning there was no money left. Officials said the new funding became available as a result of savings made in weapons contracts. President Biden said the package is “not nearly enough” and urged Congress to pass additional funding. The last Ukraine aid package from the US was announced in December. Without the support and weapons supplies from the US, Ukraine has lost ground in the war with Russia and has been outnumbered and outgunned by an adversary that has fully shifted its economy to a war-time footing. Meanwhile, Russia’s presidential elections are set for Friday, in which Vladimir Putin is widely expected to sail through to a fifth term in office as his full-scale invasion in Ukraine grinds into a third year.

3. Plane safety

Alaska Airlines flight 1282, on which a door plug blew off the side of the plane shortly after takeoff in January, was scheduled to be taken out of service the night of the incident — to investigate two separate warning lights that alerted the crew to a potential pressurization problem — the airline told the New York Times on Tuesday. Aviation experts say this does not necessarily suggest any wrongdoing by Alaska Airlines and it’s not clear that an expedited maintenance schedule would have led the airline to discover that problem. However, engineers were concerned enough about the warning lights that the carrier prevented the plane from traveling long-haul routes over water in case of an emergency.

4. Measles outbreak

A CDC team has arrived in Chicago to help respond to a measles outbreak linked to a migrant shelter. The Chicago Department of Public Health said last week that the city had its first measles case since 2019. The total citywide count currently stands at eight cases, with all either recovered or in stable condition. “The majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore are not at high risk but we are strongly urging those who aren’t vaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said in a statement. Notably, the measles was considered to be eliminated from the US in 2000, but cases have been popping up across the country. As of last week, 45 cases have been reported in 17 jurisdictions across the country this year.

5. Grocery prices

Inflation slowed in key areas like food and housing last month, fueling a touch of positive news for the Federal Reserve and American consumers alike. Overall, the Consumer Price Index showed that prices rose by 3.2% for the 12 months ended in February. But prices for eggs, bacon, coffee and other commonly purchased foods are still rising faster than they did before the pandemic. Data from February 2020 compared to February 2024 show prices of ground beef have increased 21% while steak notched a 41% increase. Additionally, some common fast food combo meals are running close to $20 in some cities, leaving a bad taste in diners’ mouths.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Skier’s unexpected midair collision goes viral

﻿A 17-year-old skier told CNN he feels “beat up” after crashing into the moving seat of a chairlift. Watch the video here.

Brooklyn pastor ‘Bling Bishop’ convicted of fraud and extortion

﻿A flashy, jewelry-wearing pastor was found guilty of spending $90,000 of his parishioner’s savings on luxury goods. He also made headlines in 2022 when he was apparently robbed while preaching.

Can AI really be weaponized?

﻿Rapidly evolving artificial intelligence could pose an “extinction-level” threat to humans and the US must intervene, a report commissioned by the State Department says.

Dolly Parton believes Beyoncé has covered ‘Jolene’ in upcoming album

﻿The queen of country music believes R&B queen Beyoncé has recorded a rendition of “Jolene” for her forthcoming album. Read Dolly’s response.

This 70-year-old is calling for sexy, empowered clothes for seniors

﻿In her new memoir, fashion influencer Lyn Slater addresses “how to live boldly at any age,” in appearance, attitude and aesthetic.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2 million

That’s how many meals can be delivered to Gaza daily once a planned aid pier opens in about 60 days, a Pentagon press secretary said Tuesday. As fears of famine grow in the region, the World Food Programme also said one of its food convoys reached Gaza City for the first time since February 20.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This place has just devolved into this bickering and nonsense and not really doing the job for the American people.”

— Republican Rep. Ken Buck, announcing that he will leave Congress at the end of next week. Buck criticized dysfunction on Capitol Hill when discussing his decision to leave with CNN. His departure from the House before the end of his term will shake up the chamber’s partisan breakdown, where Republicans have only a very narrow majority.

AND FINALLY …

Tweens are more interested in skincare than toys

﻿Children as young as eight years old appear to be invested in taking care of their skin, but some dermatologists worry they may be causing unnecessary damage. Watch this video to hear a “Sephora kid” explain her obsession with skin care products.

