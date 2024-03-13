3 men charged for illegal firearms trafficking, straw purchases in Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

By Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — Three men have been charged in federal court with illegal firearms trafficking and straw purchases of firearms in connection with the deadly shooting at the Super Bowl rally in Kansas City, officials said.

Fedo Antonia Manning, 22, was charged in a 12-count criminal complaint. Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19, were charged in a four-count federal criminal complaint, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri on Wednesday.

One person was killed and more than 20 were injured in the February 14 shooting after the Super Bowl rally in Kansas City.

The federal criminal complaint charges Manning with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms, one count of engaging in firearm sales without a license, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form.

Williams and Groves were charged together with one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of firearms and one count of aiding and abetting making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.

They were also charged separately with one count each of making a false statement to a federal agent.

“These cases underscore the importance of enforcing federal firearms laws,” US Attorney Teresa Moore said.

“At least two of the firearms recovered from the scene of the mass shooting at Union Station were illegally purchased or trafficked. We work diligently with our law enforcement partners to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals by investigating and prosecuting those who illegally buy and sell dangerous weapons,” the statement reads.

According to court documents, 12 individuals brandished firearms and at least six individuals fired their weapons.

The Kansas City Police Department recovered several firearms, spent shell casings, and other items of evidentiary value from the scene, the statement reads.

“The federal criminal complaints do not make any allegations that the defendants were among the shooters at Union Station,” Moore said in a video statement.

“Rather, the federal charges involve the illegal straw purchases and trafficking of firearms.”

