How to help Texas wildfire victims
By Martha Shade, CNN
(CNN) —The largest wildfire in Texas history has burned over a million acres and left scores homeless.
At least five separate fires are burning across the state and in neighboring Oklahoma.
The fire has also killed thousands of cattle – a major source of income in the region.
If you’d like to help the victims of the wildfires through charities providing assistance, go to the form below or click HERE.
