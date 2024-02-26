Explosive device detonated outside Alabama Attorney General’s office early Saturday, no injuries reported

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — An explosive device was detonated outside the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in the early morning hours of Saturday, he said in a Monday statement.

No injuries were reported.

“In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery,” Marshall said in the statement. “Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not have a comment when CNN reached out for an update on the investigation.

When asked if there was reason to believe the incident was connected to Marshall’s stated stance on in vitro fertilization, Amanda Priest, spokesperson for Marshall’s office, cautioned media “not to jump to conclusions about a specific issue.”

Marshall announced Friday, one day before the incident, his office had no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers.

His statement came a week after the state Supreme Court issued an opinion that embryos – whether they’re within or out of a uterus – are children and would be protected under Alabama’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, which allows parents to sue for punitive damages when their child dies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

