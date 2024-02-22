A woman was found dead with ‘visible injuries’ at the University of Georgia. Police suspect foul play

B Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — School and state authorities suspect foul play and are investigating after a woman’s body was found with “visible injuries” on the University of Georgia’s campus Thursday, university officials said.

School authorities received a call shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday from a person who was concerned after their friend went jogging at the university’s intramural fields and never returned, University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark said in an evening news conference.

Officers found a body at roughly 12:38 p.m. at an area behind a nearby lake, Clark said.

“The individual was unconscious and not breathing and had visible injuries,” the chief said. EMS responders determined the person was dead, he said.

The school identified the victim as a woman, but did not share further details.

The university’s police is investigating alongside local police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clark added.

In a statement, the university said foul play is suspected.

Police do not have a suspect in the case, Clark said. When he was asked whether there was danger to the public, the chief said: “When you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger. But there’s no immediate danger at this time.”

“We’re not going to leave any rock unturned on this investigation,” the chief said. “We’ll follow all leads.”

The victim was not a student at the University of Georgia but was a student of another school, the chief said. He did not share further details about which school the victim attended.

University officials have been briefed on the “terrible situation,” which came just hours after the “sudden death” of a University of Georgia student the previous night, the school said in a release.

“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our university,” the school said in its release. “And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students.”

All classes on the Athens campus were cancelled Thursday evening and Friday, the school said. Classes will resume Monday, it said.

The University of Georgia is located in Athens, which is approximately 60 miles northeast of Atlanta.

CNN has sought comment from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clark County Police.

