Two dead after plane crashes on Naples, Florida, interstate

(CNN) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, and collided with a vehicle, according to local authorities.

The private aircraft crashed Friday on the southbound lanes near Pine Ridge Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were onboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 when it crashed around 3:15 p.m. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Tracking data from FlightAware shows the plane took off from The Ohio State University Airport a little after 1 p.m. and was scheduled to land at Naples Airport before departing for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

In a Facebook post, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said there were “two confirmed fatalities.”

Three people survived the crash, Robin King, director of communications for the Naples Airport Authority, told CNN. King did not know the conditions of the three survivors.

“The Federal Aviation Administration has closed a large section of Interstate 75 in Collier County to investigate the crash of an aircraft with two confirmed fatalities. Southbound traffic is closed at the 111 Mile Marker (Immokalee Road) and northbound traffic is closed at the 105 Mile Marker (Golden Gate Parkway),” the post reads.

The sheriff’s office did not specify when the highway will reopen.

Shortly before aircraft tracking data showing the plane crashed into the highway, a pilot radioed air traffic controllers to report an emergency.

“Lost both engines. Emergency,” a pilot said in transmissions captured by LiveATC.net. “Make an emergency landing.”

An air traffic controller cleared the plane onto the runway and instructed another aircraft to hold short of the runway.

The pilot replied in the last recording heard on that recording from the aircraft: “Cleared to land, but we’re not going make the runway.”

