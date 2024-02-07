2 officers were shot after responding to a 911 call at a home near Philadelphia, sources say



By Danny Freeman, John Miller and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — Two police officers were injured after responding to a shooting at a house in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, a county law enforcement source told CNN.

The officers were responding to a call Wednesday after an individual had barricaded themselves in a house and was firing shots outside, the source said.

Another source briefed on the situation told CNN the incident began after someone claiming to be a child apparently called police and said they had been shot, but said it was unclear whether a child had actually been shot.

When the officers arrived, someone opened fire on them from the house, the source said.

Both officers are in stable condition at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told CNN affiliate WPVI officers responded to a 911 call “about an 11-year-old possibly shot at the property.”

“They responded and they immediately took gunfire from the house, somebody shot at them,” Stollsteimer said. The individual who was inside set fire to the house, the DA added.

“They are putting the fire under control and then we’re going to deal with whether or not the shooter is still alive inside the house. So it’s still an active crime scene,” Stollsteimer said Wednesday evening.

Authorities were still not sure whether a child is involved, he said.

“We’ve got no independent knowledge whether or not there is an 11-year-old, was there an 11-year-old shot, who was inside the house, all that is to be determined,” he said.

The shots have stopped and the blaze had largely burned through the entire home, the DA said. As of Wednesday evening, the fire appeared to have been put out.

But footage from WPVI earlier showed a chaotic scene around the home.

The house was seen ablaze and in less than an hour, raging flames had swallowed most of it, leaving nothing but a charred shell and unleashing massive black plumes of smoke over the neighborhood.

It’s unclear how the fire started and when.

During the initial response, groups of firefighters were seen staged near the scene waiting to respond to the blaze as neighbors gathered down the street and looked on.

At some point – and with the fire still running rampant – an armored vehicle was seen ramming the house on the WPVI footage.

“I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store … and I just (saw) cops running from everywhere,” one neighbor told the station, adding they heard authorities yelling about an “active shooter.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

