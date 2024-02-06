5 things to know for Feb. 6: Presidential race, Immigration, Royal family, Gaza, Space tourism.

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Phone companies are shifting away from copper landlines in a sweeping move that will most likely impact people over age 65 and small business owners. Consumers who love their landlines will eventually have to decide whether to hang up on their service or potentially face higher costs.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged the Supreme Court to keep his name on Colorado’s 2024 ballot, accusing his challengers of pursuing an “anti-democratic” legal case against him. This comes as the high court is set to hear arguments Thursday on whether to disqualify Trump from office because of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. Colorado’s top court previously concluded the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” applies to Trump, therefore making him ineligible for office. According to a CNN poll, views of Trump’s efforts to remain in office following the 2020 election remain effectively unchanged since the public hearings on his role in the Capitol riot: 45% say he acted illegally, 32% say he acted unethically, and 23% say he did nothing wrong at all.

2. Immigration

A major bipartisan border deal and foreign aid package appears on track to fail in the Senate later this week amid relentless attacks from former President Trump and top House Republicans. The grim odds facing the bill have also put aid to Ukraine and Israel, two key US allies, in jeopardy. Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House will vote this week on a standalone bill providing aid for Israel, ratcheting up pressure on senators to abandon their efforts to keep Israel aid linked with other issues, including the crisis at the US-southern border. But President Joe Biden would veto a standalone aid package for Israel, the White House said, calling the bill a “cynical political maneuver.”

3. Royal family

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced. The news comes a week after the 75-year-old British monarch left a London hospital following a separate procedure for an enlarged prostate. Charles’ diagnosis was “caught early,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today as he wished the king a speedy recovery. The exact type of cancer has not been revealed and no further details are expected at this stage. Prince William, Charles’ son and heir to the throne, and Queen Camilla are expected to take on more public duties to account for Charles’ absence.

4. Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in the Middle East this week as global officials work to ensure the Israel-Hamas war does not escalate into a wider conflict. On Monday, Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss “regional coordination” on ending the war in Gaza as well as plans for the war-torn strip once the fighting ends. On the ground, Israel’s defense minister says Hamas’ leadership is “on the run,” but a spokesperson for the militant group said its fighters were “still operating in all areas” of the enclave. The latest violence has caused more than 1,200 deaths in Israel and nearly 27,500 in Gaza as of Monday, according to authorities on both sides.

5. Space tourism

Virgin Galactic is grounded after a small part detached from a vehicle on its latest space tourism flight. The company said the loss of the part, called an alignment pin, did not impact the safety of its sixth commercial mission that launched in late January. Virgin Galactic said it will work alongside the FAA, which licenses commercial rocket launches, on a review of the issue. The FAA said in a statement that it will carry out a “mishap investigation” and that the agency “must approve Virgin Galactic’s final report, including the corrective actions” before the company can return to flight. Virgin Galactic said it will remedy the issue as it eyes another launch in the second quarter of 2024.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Super Bowl ticket prices have dropped

… but they still cost a fortune. Tickets to this year’s game remain the most expensive on record, with the average purchase price currently at $9,850.

Paris Jackson covered up 80 tattoos for the Grammys

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, had all 80 of her tattoos expertly covered for the 66th annual Grammy Awards. See photos here.

Group of middle school employees wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

A group of employees at a Kentucky middle school said they’ve played a permanent set of Powerball numbers since 2019. It finally paid off.

Should there be a Category 6 for hurricanes?

The idea of adding a Category 6 to the Saffir-Simpson scale has been discussed for years. Read why scientists are advocating for the change.

Snap to cut around 500 jobs

The parent company of Snapchat is the latest tech company to experience a fresh round of job cuts this year.

IN MEMORIAM

Country singer Toby Keith died Monday after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62. “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” a statement posted to Keith’s website said. Keith is known for hits including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.” His 2002 song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” released in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, made him a household name.

TODAY’S NUMBER

120

That’s around how many mudslides have been reported to authorities in Los Angeles as a powerful storm continues to batter Southern California. Forecasts show the worst of the downpours may be over, but the ongoing rain today means more floods and mudslides are still possible. Making matters worse, the vast majority of California flood victims’ losses won’t be covered by insurance, analysts say.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“A new beginning is necessary.”

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sharing in an interview that he is considering replacing many of Ukraine’s leaders to “reset” the country’s path nearly two years since Russia invaded. Zelensky has not specified who would be replaced, but his comments come amid speculation over the future of Ukraine’s army chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Balancing the body from the inside out

Watch this video to learn about Qatar’s first wellness resort dedicated to traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine. At the destination, guests learn about herbs, spices and other holistic ways to boost their immune systems.

