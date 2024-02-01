Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helps woman having a medical emergency on flight



WJZ

By Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helped a woman having a medical emergency on a Thursday morning flight from Baltimore to Phoenix by sharing his diabetes kit, a passenger on the flight told CNN.

Andrew Springs, a passenger in the row behind the woman, said he woke up mid-flight to a nurse and doctor trying to get by him to help the woman.

Springs described the atmosphere as extremely tense, noting that staff was discussing whether to divert the flight if she didn’t start to recover.

“It was not like one of those situations where there’s a disturbance on the plane, and everyone goes back to their iPad,” Springs said. “It was tense to the point where Southwest Airlines attendants were really working to keep everybody calm.”

He said that Andrews, who was in the same row as him, offered his diabetes testing kit and instructed the medical professionals on how to use it. From there, Springs said medical staff gave the woman some juice and she started to recover.

“The fact that he spoke up and was willing to do the right thing to help a stranger shows his character,” Springs said. “It was cool to see somebody like that exhibit quiet leadership and strength in a way that says – ‘it’s really not about me, it’s, how can I help this person?’”

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane,” Andrews said in a statement on X. “Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed.”

After the flight landed, Springs said that Andrews exited the plane with “no fanfare” and paramedics with a stretcher were waiting to help the woman immediately.

“Sometimes, unsung heroes deserve to be recognized,” Springs said.

