At least 7 arrested, accused of attacking police officers outside New York City migrant shelter



CNN, POOL, WABC, WBFF, NYPD, NY GOV’S OFFICE,

By Alisha Ebrahimji, Brynn Gingras, Gloria Pazmino and John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — At least seven people were arrested and accused of attacking two New York City Police Department officers outside a migrant shelter Saturday evening, a police spokesperson told CNN.

But four of the suspects were released, given bus tickets by a faith-based charity and are en-route to Calexico, a California town on the US-Mexican border, according to a senior law enforcement official. Details about which suspects were on the bus were not immediately available, but the source told CNN the four migrant men, who were staying in a New York City shelter, used false names with the organization that purchased the bus tickets for them.

The men were part of the group of people arrested this week in connection with the Saturday incident.

Authorities arrested Yorman Reveron, 24, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, and Wilson Juarez, 21, on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint. Each are facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Jhoan Boada, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a complaint states.

Yohenry Brito, 24, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told CNN.

A 21-year-old arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and felony assault was released and not charged, the district attorney’s office told CNN, as it continues to investigate the incident.

CNN has reached out, or attempted to reach out, to attorneys for all those named and did not receive an immediate response.

Brito is being held with bail, while the five others who were arraigned were released without bail, according to the district attorney, as police continue the investigation into the attack. An assistant district attorney requested $15,000 bail or $50,000 bond for Brito, citing his alleged past interactions with law enforcement.

Investigators say even though the suspects on the bus allegedly used false names and could be going to Mexico, because the district attorney did not request bail and because the suspects were released on their own reconnaissance, “we have no legal authority to chase them or attempt to stop them,” the law enforcement source said.

“We have to assume they intend to return to court, which, given the circumstances around their departure, seems unlikely,” the source added.

Police are also seeking to identify four more men who allegedly participated in the assault, the law enforcement source said.

Responding to a reporter’s question about the search for additional suspects in the incident, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “Get them all and send them back.”

“You don’t touch our police officers,” she said. “You don’t touch anyone.”

How police say the incident unfolded

There are approximately 66,900 migrants under the care of New York City, a City Hall spokesperson told CNN on Thursday. More than 173,900 migrants have arrived in the city since spring 2022, the spokesperson said.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined comment.

The incident happened as officers were attempting to break up a “disorderly group” outside the shelter near Times Square and a physical altercation ensued, police said.

When the officers tried to take a person into custody, “multiple unidentified individuals repeatedly kicked and punched the officers in the head and body” and later fled on foot, police said. The officers had minor injuries and were treated on the scene, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, while Brito was being apprehended, a struggle ensued with the officers, leading them to fall to the ground. While they were on the ground, other suspects are accused of striking and kicking while Brito is accused of fleeing from the scene.

Mayor Eric Adams was asked Thursday morning during a radio interview about growing calls to deport those responsible for the attack. Adams told La Mega 97.9 FM the city does not have the authority to deport.

“I think it was disgusting, and they should be held accountable,” Adams said of the attack. “We cannot allow people to abuse our symbol of authority. The police uniform is not only the individual, it is the symbol of authority and law and order and this is not a city of disorder. We’re going to be a city of order.”

“Violence against police officers is never acceptable. It is paramount that we conclusively identify each defendant and specify each participant’s role in the incident. Every defendant charged so far is facing felony charges that carry a penalty of up to seven years,” a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told CNN.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation.” The DA has urged anyone with information to come forward, the spokesperson said.

Adams also was asked during his radio interview if those charged should have been released from custody without bail while their cases are pending.

“It’s the police’s job to arrest them, the other criminal justice aspect makes the determination if they are going to be kept inside. We did our job; we need to make sure that judges look over the seriousness of the case. I don’t believe they should have been released,” he said.

“I do want to make one point, the overwhelming number of immigrants, migrants, asylum-seekers, they want to be here and do what’s right. Those violent ones we need to immediately have them removed from our city,” the mayor added.

CNN’s Nic F. Anderson and Samantha Beech contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.