At least a dozen people were injured in a building collapse near Boise’s airport. Authorities are investigating the cause

(CNN) — At least a dozen people were injured when a building under construction collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, the city’s fire department said.

“There was a collapse of a building that was under construction, as I understand it was a hangar,” Aaron Hummel, operations chief for the fire department, told reporters at a news conference Wednesday evening.

The collapse occurred at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street, the fire department said earlier on X, which is near the Boise Airport. The building was on Boise Airport property, but it was not a city facility, Hummel said, adding airport operations were not affected.

“I know we have a dozen people or so that were injured in the collapse,” he later added. Hummel declined to provide further information on the victims, saying families were still being contacted. He said everyone in the area has been accounted for.

Boise is the capital of Idaho.

The Idaho State Police warned the incident was causing traffic issues near the airport on I-84 and urged motorists to drive through the area carefully and “stay alert.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

