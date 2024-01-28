American Airlines flight’s hard landing leaves six injured

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — One passenger and five flight attendants were injured when an American Airlines flight made a hard landing at Kahului Airport in Hawaii on Saturday.

“American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) experienced an issue upon landing in OGG,” American Airlines told CNN in a statement. “The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally.”

The six people injured were transported to a hospital and later released. There were 167 customers and seven crew members on board the aircraft.

The plane was “taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team,” according to American Airlines.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” the company added.

Hawaii’s transportation department also confirmed to CNN the airline “made a hard landing” at the airport Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will investigate the hard landing, according to a statement on their website.

“American Airlines Flight 271, an Airbus A320, made a hard landing on Runway 20 at Kahului Airport in Hawaii at approximately 2 p.m. local time. Contact the airline for passenger information. The FAA will investigate,” the statement reads.

