5 things to know for Jan. 19: Ballot fight, Government shutdown, Uvalde shooting, Moon mission, Artificial intelligence

(CNN) — Macy’s is laying off around 2,000 employees and closing more stores as Americans move away from brick-and-mortar chains. Consumers are also spending less at gas stations, furniture stores and personal-care shops, the Commerce Department says.

1. Ballot fight

Former President Donald Trump has warned the Supreme Court of “chaos and bedlam” if states are allowed to bar him from the 2024 ballot. A growing number of states are pushing forward with efforts to exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots, resulting in appeals from Trump’s team. The Colorado Supreme Court last month said Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in 2024 because the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding office covers his conduct on January 6, 2021. The Supreme Court agreed earlier this month to hear the case, accepting an appeal brought by Trump. Meanwhile, the Oregon Supreme Court dismissed a similar case last week and election officials in Washington state confirmed Thursday that Trump’s name will remain on the GOP primary ballot after a state judge dismissed a lawsuit that tried to disqualify him.

2. Government shutdown

Congress passed a short-term funding extension Thursday, averting a partial government shutdown after lawmakers raced the clock ahead of a key deadline today. The bill will now be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. However, major challenges still lay ahead as lawmakers must now attempt to pass a series of full-year spending bills before new March deadlines. Senate negotiators have also been working to strike a deal on border security that could unlock passage of aid to Israel and Ukraine. But due to the current gridlock in Washington, Pentagon officials have not held a single meeting since last month to decide what to send Ukraine from the Defense Department’s weapons stockpiles — because there is no money left to fund the aid packages.

3. Uvalde shooting

The Justice Department released a damning report Thursday that said the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, could have been stopped sooner if it weren’t for critical failures in leadership among specific law enforcement officers. It took 77 minutes from when the 18-year-old shooter walked into Robb Elementary School until he was stopped. The massacre left 19 children and two teachers dead. The DOJ report paints a picture of confusion and cowardice among the officers who ran toward the sound of gunfire, then almost immediately stopped once they approached the classrooms where the gunman was located. The report said that the officers’ decisions ran counter to widely established active shooter response protocol, which instructs law enforcement to move toward and eliminate any threat.

4. Moon mission

The Peregrine lunar lander — the first US spacecraft to attempt a moon landing in five decades — has burned up after a failed mission. After soaring hundreds of thousands of miles through space and developing a fuel leak, the uncrewed spacecraft appears to have caught fire after smashing into the Earth’s thick atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean, east of Australia. Astrobotic Technology, the Pittsburgh-based company that developed the Peregrine lander under a contract with NASA, confirmed the spacecraft’s demise. Officials from NASA and Astrobotic are expected to speak publicly on the mission during a news briefing at 1 p.m. ET. Also today, Japan could be hours away from making its mark on the moon if it can complete the historic landing attempt of its spacecraft nicknamed the “Moon Sniper.”

5. Artificial intelligence

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday pledged to build out artificial general intelligence, or AGI, that would meet or surpass human intelligence in almost all areas. This comes as several tech giants, including Microsoft and Google, continue to share new AI tools and visions amid a heightened AI arms race. However, some skeptics have shared concerns about the possibility that those big companies and new players could create unintended harm with their revolutionary products. This week, Sam Altman — the CEO of the company behind ChatGPT — tried to tamp down dystopian fears that AI could destroy humanity or, at least, lead to widespread job losses. He said human beings will continue to decide “what should happen in the world,” adding AI is best suited to provide us “better tools” and “access to a lot more capability.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

22

That’s how many states have reported cases of salmonella infections this month linked to recalled charcuterie meats. While the investigation is ongoing, the CDC said people should throw away the contaminated products that were recently sold at Sam’s Club and Costco stores.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Overnight, your life changes. Overnight, a war happens and you don’t have an option. You found yourself reporting to the world what’s happening, whether you like it or not.”

— Plestia Alaqad, a young Palestinian who spent months documenting the violence in Gaza on social media. Similar creators are sharing personal dispatches from their lives in a war zone despite the constant danger. Their millions of followers see them as family — and worry for their safety.

TODAY’S WEATHER

