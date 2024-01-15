5 things to know for Jan. 15: Iowa caucuses, Winter storm, Israel, Volcano eruptions, Taiwan election

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday celebrating the leading voice of the American civil rights movement. While major US retailers and grocers will remain open, many government agencies, post offices, banks and corporate offices will be closed.

1. Iowa caucuses

Iowa Republicans will cast the first major ballots of 2024 later today as voters begin to weigh in on which candidate should take on President Joe Biden in November. However, Iowa is expected to have its coldest caucuses ever, and GOP candidates worry that subzero temperatures could scramble voter turnout. The Arctic cold largely froze the field in the race’s final days, with former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others shortening their lists of scheduled events. According to the latest nationwide polling, Trump holds a wide lead over the GOP field with 48% support — well ahead of Haley’s 20% and DeSantis’ 16%.

2. Winter storm

A brutal winter storm is sweeping across the US, with around 79% of the country expecting below-freezing temperatures early this week. Over 140 daily cold records could be broken today and Tuesday from Oregon to Mississippi as temperatures in Memphis, Dallas and Nashville could stay below freezing for at least 72 consecutive hours. The storm has caused dangerous road conditions and airports are experiencing thousands of delays and cancellations. More than 4,000 flights within, into or out of the country, were postponed on Sunday, and over 1,000 were canceled, according to tracking site FlightAware. Residents in some states, including Texas, have also been urged to conserve electricity to prevent straining power grids.

3. Israel

Israel has marked a grim milestone of 100 days since Hamas launched its assault on October 7, with gunmen killing around 1,200 people in the country and taking over 200 others hostage, according to Israeli authorities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday vowed “nobody will stop us” from destroying Hamas and insisted that increased pressure is needed in the besieged enclave to dismantle the militant group. He also suggested Israel would not comply with the UN’s top court, where it is accused of genocide. Since the attack, nearly 24,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

4. Volcano eruptions

Molten lava is spewing from a volcano in southwest Iceland following a second eruption in recent weeks. Local authorities said there was no immediate threat to the residents of Grindavik, a small fishing town, which is already under evacuation orders. However, footage from Iceland’s public broadcaster shows burning buildings just meters away from other houses. Separately, Indonesia’s Marapi volcano has erupted for the second time in just over a month, covering houses and vehicles in volcanic ash. The volcano in West Sumatra province previously erupted on December 3, killing 23 hikers who were on the mountain at the time.

5. Taiwan election

An unofficial US delegation reaffirmed American support for Taiwan as “rock solid” after voters on Saturday defied China by electing a new president loathed by Beijing. Lai Ching-te, the current vice president, won a historic third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party. The Biden administration dispatched a delegation to Taiwan following the election to meet the island’s current and incoming presidents — but the move sparked an angry response from Beijing, which views Taiwan as its territory. The Pacific Island nation of Nauru also announced today it has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan for a second time and established ties with China.

HAPPENING LATER

The 75th Emmy Awards air tonight

The Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television, will be presented this evening in Los Angeles. The show was postponed from its usual September slot due to the writers and actors strikes that brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. The ceremony will air on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Critics Choice Awards 2024: See who won

Award season is in full swing! The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday, where “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” had another big night.

Detroit Lions win first playoff in 32 years

Some Lions fans cried tears of joy when their team defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. It is the Lions’ first playoff victory since 1991. Read more highlights from Sunday’s NFL games.

US Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America

A 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force was crowned as the new Miss America over the weekend.

These are the best countries for expats

For those considering a move abroad in 2024, these destinations rank high among expats based on factors such as quality of life and ease of settling in.

Long walks are a great healthy habit, but there’s a way to make them even better

Incorporating breath work exercises with your walking routine can help improve your energy and relieve stress.

TODAY’S NUMBER

40%

That’s roughly the percentage of jobs around the world that are at risk of being affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, the chief of the International Monetary Fund said Sunday.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“[The launch] seriously threatens the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.”

— South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, issuing a statement today after North Korea successfully tested a hypersonic glide vehicle. While the test had no impact on the safety of neighboring countries, analysts say the missile could eventually become one of the world’s fastest and most accurate weapons — with the potential to ultimately be fitted with a nuclear warhead.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

The moon has entered a new epoch, scientists say

Some researchers believe it is time to designate a new geological epoch — or period in history — to better document the impact of human influence on the moon. This comes at a time when space agencies and companies are showing a renewed interest in visiting the lunar surface. Watch this video to learn the milestones NASA has planned as the space race heats up.

