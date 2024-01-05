Wayne LaPierre resigns as leader of the NRA

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice president of the National Rifle Association of America, is stepping down from his position as leader of the organization days before his civil trial is set to begin, the group announced Friday.

LaPierre’s resignation is effective January 31. Andrew Arulanandam, an NRA executive and head of general operations, will become the interim CEO and executive vice president of the organization, the NRA said on its website.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA,” LaPierre said in a statement released by the group. “I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2020 filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA, claiming the organization violated laws for non-profit groups and took millions for personal use and committed tax fraud. The case is set to go to trial on Monday.

In the lawsuit, James alleged the current and former NRA leadership, “instituted a culture of self-dealing mismanagement” benefiting themselves, family, friends and favored vendors, leading the organization to lose more than $63 million in three years, according to previous CNN reporting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

