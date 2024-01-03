Firefighters work to extinguish fire at home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Davie Fire Rescue said crews responded to the home in the town of Southwest Ranches Wednesday afternoon.

Hill could be seen standing outside as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in chopper video shot by CNN affiliate WSVN.

Hill left practice early after he was alerted to the fire, according to multiple reports. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Miami Dolphins said in a statement to WSVN, “Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.”

CNN has reached out to the Miami Dolphins for comment.

Southwest Ranches is about 23 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

