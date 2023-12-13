Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

January 7, 2024 – The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place.

January 10, 2023 – The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards are presented live on NBC.

January 9, 2022 – The 79th Annual Golden Globes are announced in an untelevised presentation.

Facts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 62 countries, presents the awards.

The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.

Awards for television were first presented in 1955.

The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.

Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations – 32. She has eight wins for acting, also a record.

January 7, 2008 – The HFPA announces the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners are announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.

January 7, 2018 – At the 75th Annual Golden Globes a number of actresses and actors attend the event dressed in black to support the Time’s Up movement. The movement, launched at the start of the year by women and men from the entertainment industry, aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

December 11, 2018 – The HFPA announces a new award named the Carol Burnett Award. The award will be given annually to someone who “has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to a statement from the HFPA.

May 10, 2021 – NBC announces it will not air the show next year after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members.

September 20, 2022 – The HFPA, dick clark productions and NBC announce the Golden Globes will return to television on January 10, 2023.

2024 Nominees (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“American Fiction”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Air”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”

Matt Damon, “Air”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Best Television Series – Drama

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Barry”

Complete list of nominees

2023 Winners (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Fabelmans”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best TV series – Drama

“House of the Dragon”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

Complete list of winners

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.