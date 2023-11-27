One of 3 Palestinian students shot in Vermont may never walk again after bullet hit his spine, mother says

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — One of the three Palestinian college students who were shot while walking in Vermont may not be able to move his legs for the rest of his life after a bullet struck his spine, his family told CNN, describing the moments leading up to the attack.

The 20-year-old junior at Brown University, Hisham Awartani, is starting to come to terms with the “very long road he has in front of him” after he and two longtime friends from the Israeli-occupied West Bank were shot while strolling through Burlington on Saturday, his mother, Elizabeth Price, said.

“He’s just a very resilient young man and he’s been trying to keep everyone’s spirits up by joking and just trying to be as calm as possible,” Price said “We are determined to work with him and support him and get the best possible care.”

“I believe that Hisham has the determination…to regain his legs movement, but the doctors currently say that it is not possible,” she added.

The suspect in the attack, 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton, was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of attempted murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Authorities say they haven’t determined a motive in the attack but have said they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Eaton, 48, is accused of confronting and shooting the three students as they walked in front of his apartment building Saturday night having a conversation in Arabic and English, according to Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad. Two of the men were also wearing traditional Palestinian scarves known as keffiyehs at the time of the attack, he said.

The victims’ families and several civil rights groups have called on investigators to treat the case as a hate crime, but police and prosecutors said Monday that they have yet to uncover sufficient evidence to establish Eaton’s motive.

“This absolutely was a hateful act,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad told CNN Monday. “But whether or not we can cross the legal threshold in order to determine that it is a hate crime is a different matter.”

Victims were shot after 8-year-old’s birthday party, family says

The two other victims have been identified by family representatives as Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, a student at Trinity College in Connecticut.

In addition to Awartani’s life-altering spinal injury, the two other men were shot in the upper torso and lower extremities and hospitalized in the ICU, according to police. One of the victims was released from the hospital Monday, a source close to the victims’ families told CNN.

The victims’ families said in a statement Monday they were relieved a suspect had been arrested but reiterated their confidence the attack was motivated by hate.

“We believe a full investigation is likely to show our sons were targeted and violently attacked simply for being Palestinian,” the families’ statement said. “Full justice and accountability is important, and needed to ensure that this type of brutal and violent attack does not happen again.”

The students were visiting Burlington for the Thanksgiving holiday and were staying with Awartani’s uncle, Rich Price, the uncle told CNN. They had attended a birthday party for the uncle’s 8-year-old twin sons just hours before they were attacked, he said.

“We had just come back from the birthday party and they decided to take a stroll around the block to get some fresh air,” Rich Price said. “They were just walking, talking amongst themselves. They were wearing their keffiyehs, which are traditional Palestinian scarves, and this gentleman stepped out of the dark, pulled out a handgun and fired four times.”

Rich Price noted the three students grew up in Ramallah, a city in the West Bank. “They grew up under military occupation and who would imagine that they would come to a place like this to celebrate Thanksgiving and this is when their lives would be at risk.”

Despite Hawartani’s life-altering injury, his “spirits are high,” his mother said. She said she’s traveling from the West Bank to the US to see her son, who is expected to stay in the hospital for another month, she said.

“I want to take care of him as a mother,” she said. “I just want to be there to reassure him and just give him the comfort he needs as he goes through this difficult transition in his life.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Laura Coates, Rob Frehse, Polo Sandoval, Celina Tebor, Laura Dolan and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.