New Hampshire police say ‘multiple victims’ in hospital shooting

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — There are “multiple victims” in a shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital, according to authorities.

The suspect in the shooting is dead and the situation is “contained,” the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a post on X.

The hospital, in the central city of Concord, is a psychiatric facility that helps treat those with “acute mental illness,” according to its website.

Law enforcement officials are doing a sweep of the hospital, a law enforcement official tells CNN.

Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that the state “immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.”

“This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased,” Sununu said. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.