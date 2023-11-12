A gruesome discovery, 3 family members still missing and the son of a Hollywood agent arrested. Here’s what to know

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — The son of a Hollywood agent is expected in a Los Angeles court Monday morning after part of a woman’s body was found in a dumpster and led authorities to the home the suspect lived in with his wife and in-laws – all three of whom are missing.

The chilling find came just before sunrise Wednesday morning. A person looking through dumpster bins behind a busy road found a bag, and inside it, a woman’s torso, authorities said.

The suspect, 35-year-old Samuel Haskell, was arrested hours later on suspicion of murder. Haskell remained in custody as of Sunday night.

While identification of the dismembered body part is pending, one police official said it’s believed to be the suspect’s wife, 37-year-old Mei Li Haskell. Her parents, 71-year-old Gaoshan Li and 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang, also remain unaccounted for.

Here’s what we know.

Police found blood inside the home

Investigators who responded to the scene on Wednesday found information that led them to the suspect’s house in the West Valley area, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. It’s unclear what information was found that led to the suspect.

At the home, authorities found “blood evidence and other items,” LAPD Det. Efren Gutierrez said in a news conference last week, according to CNN affiliate KABC.

Haskell lived there with his wife and three children, as well as his in-laws. The children were found and are being cared for by family members, Los Angeles police said.

But Haskell’s wife and her parents remain missing.

“The reason we’re concerned with their whereabouts is they would normally be home during these hours,” Gutierrez said during last week’s news conference.

“Attempts have been made to contact them by cell phone … no answers. Same with Mei, she is unaccounted for … attempts have been made to call her phone (and) still no answer,” the detective said.

Police said the identification of the torso remains ongoing. But Los Angeles police Capt. Scot Williams said the torso is assumed to be the suspect’s wife, Mei Li Haskell, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Suspect is son of Emmy-winning producer

Haskell is the son of Emmy-winning producer and Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who served as an agent for Kathie Lee Gifford, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and others.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney. CNN has also reached out to the senior Haskell for comment.

Investigators are also looking for two missing vehicles, including a white Volkswagen Tiguan and a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, according to the LAPD news release.

Authorities did not share any details about who the vehicles belong to and how they may be connected in the case.

