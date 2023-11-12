1 juvenile killed and 4 injured in Texas flea market shooting and suspect is still at large, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — One juvenile has been killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a flea market in a Houston suburb Sunday evening, and police are still working to identify who is responsible.

Police in Pearland – about 15 miles south of Houston – responded to Cole’s Flea Market at around 5:30 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting, Pearland Police Department spokesperson Chad Rogers said.

Three adults and two juveniles were found injured and taken to nearby hospitals, police said. One of the juvenile victims later died from their injuries, police said Sunday night.

No other information on the victims’ conditions or ages has been provided.

The shooting appears to have been a disturbance between two people at the market and was not a targeted attack on the market, Rogers said.

“We’re working to identify who is responsible for this,” Rogers said, calling the incident an “extremely tragic act.”

Detectives have yet to determine how many people fired a weapon or how many rounds were fired, according to Rogers, who noted detectives were still interviewing witnesses late into the evening.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area as investigators were still at the scene Sunday night, Rogers said.

The sprawling flea market spans more than 40 acres and opens its doors every weekend to anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 visitors, according to its website.

Rogers noted that “typically, on the weekend, [the flea market is] a very, very populated place.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.