‘We’re feeling this moment in our bones’: Death of Jewish protester has shaken his Southern California synagogue

(CNN) — Shock and grief have reverberated through the congregation of Temple Etz Chaim since one of its longtime members, Paul Kessler, fell and fatally struck his head during dueling Israel-Hamas war protests in Thousand Oaks, California, over the weekend, synagogue leaders said during a Wednesday night vigil.

The 69-year-old Jewish man, who supported Israel during the Sunday demonstrations, fell backward and suffered the fatal injury during an altercation with a pro-Palestinian protester and died at a hospital hours later, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Though Kessler’s death has been ruled a homicide, investigators have yet to determine whether the incident was a hate crime or other criminal offense, in part because conflicting witness statements have made it difficult to determine the exact cause of Kessler’s fall, the sheriff said.

Even so, the incident has provoked safety concerns for many in Thousand Oaks’ Jewish community, the synagogue’s senior rabbi, Ari Averbach, said during the vigil.

“We mourn that one of our own is killed in our community and we wonder if we are safe. This feeling is inherent in us as Jews,” the rabbi said.

But Averbach insisted that people should take comfort in the flood of support the synagogue has received in the wake of Kessler’s death.

Muslim and Christian community leaders have “reached out in love, condemning the violence of neighbor against neighbor” while messages of solidarity have been sent by “nearly every government official on every level and across the aisle,” the rabbi said.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened during the altercation and Kessler’s fall and have urged anyone with video, photos or a witness account to come forward.

“We’re still waiting to see evidence of what occurred in that interaction, and whether or not there was a blow to the face that caused the fall, or if Mr. Kessler fell, without that being the precipitating event,” Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said Tuesday.

A suspect, identified only as a 50-year-old man from neighboring Moorpark, was interviewed by deputies at the scene and his home was later searched, Fryhoff said. No arrest has been made.

Kessler and his wife have been members of Temple Etz Chaim since the 1990s, Averbach told CNN, noting that the father of two “wasn’t a troublemaker.”

“The family is really in shock and confused,” the rabbi told CNN. “Just a few days ago he was a normal retiree living in a quiet neighborhood and so for him to get caught up in all of this, it’s not what the family was expecting.”

Kessler had gone with a neighbor to the Sunday protest – part of the wave of demonstrations in cities across the US, either in support of Israel or to protest its retaliation for the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed more than 1,400 people. Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 10,000 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

During Wednesday’s vigil, Rabbi Michele Paskow said she will remember that Kessler “stood up to defend Israel” and “wasn’t afraid.”

“We affirm life. We don’t want to hate,” she said. “And we don’t want to be hated.”

Averbach noted that the tragedy has struck the synagogue as they also mourn significant anniversaries for the Jewish community, including the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht – a series of violent Nazi attacks against Jews in Germany in 1938.

“We’re feeling this moment deep in our bones,” Averbach said. “We are carrying a lot with us in this moment. So this week’s news was shocking and appalling.”

Thousand Oaks Police Chief Jeremy Paris said the amount of antisemitism he has seen in the community in recent weeks has been “mind-blowing.”

“I’m so sorry what you’re going through,” Paris said to the congregation during the vigil.

“I’ve been telling many people that if you asked me six weeks ago about what’s happening in our community could happen, I would not believe you. My eyes have been opened,” the police chief said.

Since the war ignited in the Middle East last month, Jewish, Muslim and Palestinian communities have reported rising fears of hate-motivated attacks. The Anti-Defamation League reported a nearly 400% increase in antisemitic incidents in the days after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Investigation complicated by conflicting witness accounts

Local investigators are still working to determine what occurred during the confrontation between Kessler and the pro-Palestinian protestor, including what caused Kessler’s fatal fall.

But witnesses – who were both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian – interviewed at the scene provided contradicting statements about the altercation and “who the aggressor was,” Fryhoff said Tuesday.

About 75 to 100 people attended the simultaneous protests, which were held at a large Thousand Oaks intersection by two groups identified as “Freedom for Palestine” and “We are Pro-Israel,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about a possible assault related to the protests, the sheriff said.

When they arrived, Kessler was lying on the ground and appeared to be bleeding from the head and mouth. Kessler was conscious and responsive at the scene and as he was transported to a hospital.

The suspect was identified at the scene, where he was cooperative and told deputies he had called 911 after Kessler fell during their altercation, the sheriff said.

At the hospital, Kessler was listed in critical condition and his status continued to deteriorate until he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., according to Dr. Christopher Young, Ventura County’s chief medical examiner.

An autopsy determined Kessler’s cause of death was blunt force head trauma, Young said Tuesday.

The 69-year-old had also suffered injuries consistent with a fall, including skull fractures, brain swelling and bruising, and non-lethal injuries to his face, Young added.

Though Kessler’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide, the medical designation does not mean a crime has been committed, the medical examiner said.

“It’s simply stating that the death occurred at the hands of another person or the actions of another person contributed to the death,” Young said.

The district attorney’s office will determine whether the homicide warrants criminal charges, he added.

