Two arrested on gun charges after crashing into barricade near the US Capitol, authorities say

(CNN) — Two people are facing weapons charges after authorities in Washington, D.C. say the pair crashed into a barricade near the US Capitol building while in possession of a pistol illegally converted into an automatic firearm.

A law enforcement official familiar with the incident told CNN there was no indication at this time that the two were targeting the Capitol.

Officers noticed a car sitting at a green light several blocks from the Capitol Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m., according to news release from the United States Capitol Police. After the officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the car – which police say was stolen – sped away and eventually crashed blocks from the US Capitol near several Senate office buildings, according to the release.

Following a chase on foot, officers arrested two men and, after searching the car and the surrounding area, found two pistols, one of which had a device attached known as a “Giggle Switch,” according to the release and court documents. The device converts a semi-automatic Glock pistol into an illegal machine-gun pistol capable of firing multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger.

Both men, who authorities have identified as Ricardo L. Glass and Onosetale Okojie, both 20 years old, are facing a slew of charges, including carrying a pistol without a license, fleeing from police, unlawful possession of a machine gun and illegally possessing a large capacity magazine.

CNN’s attempts to reach attorneys representing both men were not successful.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday in the district’s Superior Court.

