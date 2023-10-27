5 things to know for Oct. 27: Maine shootings, Israel, US strikes, Hurricane Otis, Presidential race

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Daylight Saving Time will end on November 5, moving the clocks in most US states back an hour. Many Americans welcome the autumn tradition because it brings an extra hour of sleep. But for some, the one-hour shift can cause confusion and disrupt body rhythms, studies show. Learn how you can prioritize your health in order to soften the blow of a time change.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Maine shootings

An intensive manhunt is still underway for a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting rampage that left at least 18 dead and 13 injured in Lewiston, Maine, according to authorities. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the US this year. Law enforcement agencies are combing through southern Maine to find the 40-year-old suspect — but his background as a member of the US Army Reserves could make the effort to locate him both challenging and dangerous, experts told CNN. One of the gunman’s Army colleagues described him as a skilled marksman and among the best shooters in their Army Reserve Unit. Officials are telling residents to stay vigilant, remain inside, and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

2. Israel

Israel’s military is preparing for the next stages of the war against Hamas in response to the militant group’s deadly October 7 attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) amassed a huge number of troops and military hardware along its border with Gaza. But despite the buildup and the widespread expectations that a ground incursion is imminent, the IDF has so far largely focused on aerial bombardment. Israel’s emphasis on airstrikes is intended “to create better terms for ground operations,” officials in the region said. But the lack of a larger offensive has prompted questions about Israel’s strategy — and its planned endgame for Gaza. Meanwhile, the fate of more than 200 hostages who are still held by Hamas in Gaza remains unclear as Israel is being pressured to consider its allies’ interests before it invades.

3. US strikes

The US carried out airstrikes Thursday targeting two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias in Syria following a series of attacks against US forces in the region. The strikes, which were ordered by President Joe Biden, were described as “narrowly tailored in self-defense” and separate from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Biden administration has carried out strikes against militias before, but at a time of enormous tension in the Middle East, the US is looking to send a strong message to Iran and the militias not to escalate their attacks and spark a wider conflict. This comes as roughly 900 US troops have deployed or are deploying to the Middle East to bolster US force protection in the region. That’s in addition to US troops already in Iraq and Syria — roughly 2,500 and 900, respectively.

4. Hurricane Otis

At least 27 people were killed in Acapulco, Mexico, this week after Hurricane Otis made landfall in the beach town Wednesday as a Category 5 storm. “In all of Acapulco there is not a standing [electric] pole,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday. Images and drone footage show structures torn apart, including several high-rises. Storm surge and rain inundated roads, leaving some to wade through several feet of murky water. Though the immediate threat has subsided, the region is just beginning the path to recovery. More than 1,000 workers are rushing to rebuild the grid so water service can be restored to the area, the president said.

5. Presidential race

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips announced Thursday that he is kicking off a long-shot Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. “I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November,” Phillips said. The three-term congressman from Minnesota has argued that the president would be a weak general election candidate due to his age and low approval ratings compared to Republican front-runner Donald Trump. Phillips is set to formally launch his campaign later today, even as Democrats are seeking to unify around Biden, fend off any spoiler independent candidates, and lay out the administration’s accomplishments to voters.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Taylor Swift is now a billionaire, Bloomberg says

Swift’s total net worth is now at $1.1 billion, Bloomberg said, thanks to a record-breaking Eras tour that helped boost the US economy over the summer.

Holiday horror films like ‘Gremlins’ and ‘Thanksgiving’ turn jolly tropes on their heads

It appears horror isn’t just for Halloween. Read why other holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving have become scary movie settings.

Kylie Jenner set to launch ‘accessible’ new clothing line

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner, is expanding her business portfolio with a fashion line, Khy.

How 2023 became the year of the lab-grown diamond

Structurally identical to mined stones, sales of man-made diamonds were up 38% in 2022 to around $12 billion. Should legacy jewelry brands be worried?

‘Last’ Beatles song featuring John Lennon is ‘quite emotional’

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the last two living Beatles, have “come together” to finish a song that the late John Lennon wrote and recorded in 1970 called “Now and Then.”

QUIZ TIME

Around what percentage of Americans get their flu shot each year?

A. 10%

B. 20%

C. 50%

D. 80%

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

Last week, 65% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

4.9%

That’s how much the US economy grew in the third quarter of 2023 — a remarkably strong gain despite high interest rates. Financial analysts say robust consumer spending fueled the third quarter growth as Americans splurged on goods, services, and travel.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Anybody can run for president. I am going to protect my staff.”

— Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday, defending his $10,000 fine against former President Donald Trump after he violated the gag order barring public comments about members of the judge’s staff. Trump has been issued gag orders throughout his legal battles to restrict his ability to publicly target court personnel, potential witnesses, the special counsel overseeing his cases, and his staff.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

See inside mobile classrooms

For hundreds of migrant children living in shelters at the US-Mexico border, this CNN Hero’s mobile classrooms offer education and stability. Watch this video to learn about her incredible mission.

