5 things to know for Oct. 20: Israel, Worldwide alert, Trump, Cold medicine, Actors’ strike



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Once El Niño kicks in this winter, much of the northern US will likely see warmer temperatures while the South experiences significantly cooler weather. If conditions continue to be ripe for tropical development, El Niño could also amplify hurricane-like storms in the Pacific Ocean and bring other abnormal weather patterns to parts of the US.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel

Protests against Israel’s siege of Gaza are expected across much of the Middle East today as humanitarian aid agencies warn hospitals are running out of fuel amid fears life-saving aid will be still stuck in Egypt for another day. “Without electricity, many patients will die,” a medical coordinator said. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for support in the wars in Israel and Ukraine Thursday night and announced he would send an aid package to Congress. Biden is expected to request over $100 billion today to deliver aid and resources to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the US border with Mexico, even though the legislative branch is paralyzed by the dysfunction in the House of Representatives.

2. Worldwide alert

The State Department on Thursday issued a worldwide alert advising all US citizens to “exercise increased caution” due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, (and) demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.” The issuance of the worldwide caution alert is a significant message amid protests that have erupted throughout the Middle East in response to the Israel-Hamas war. The State Department last issued a worldwide alert in August 2022 in the wake of the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, warning that “supporters of al-Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens.”

3. Trump

Former Donald Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday in the Georgia election subversion case, one day before her trial was set to start. The move could significantly change the landscape of the ongoing state and federal prosecutions against the former president. As recently as Tuesday, Powell was still posting false claims on social media that said the 2020 election was rigged. But on Thursday, she admitted that she was guilty of trying to interfere with the election. Her plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors will require her to testify truthfully against her co-defendants at any upcoming trials, including against Trump himself.

4. Cold medicine

Pharmacy chain CVS is removing some over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines from its shelves one month after advisors to the FDA declared that phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in these medications, is ineffective when taken orally. The company will continue to sell other “oral cough and cold products” in order to “meet consumer needs,” a CVS spokesperson said. While the FDA has found that the ingredient is safe to use, many doctors have questioned phenylephrine’s effectiveness for years. These products generated nearly $1.8 billion in sales last year alone, according to data from the FDA.

5. Actors’ strike

George Clooney, Tyler Perry and other big stars are offering to pay millions more in union dues to help end the months-long actors’ strike. Sources say more than a dozen high-earning members proposed changes to SAG-AFTRA union leadership this week that included removing a $1 million cap on membership dues to help bridge a gap in contract negotiations with major studios. The changes would result in top earners contributing significantly more in membership fees each year that could bolster the union’s funding for health benefits. The proposal comes about a week after major Hollywood studios walked away from talks with the union.

HAPPENING LATER

House in limbo ahead of expected third speaker vote

The House is gearing up for another showdown on the floor today with a third speaker vote expected. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has vowed to stay in the race for the gavel despite steep opposition and growing pressure from within the GOP conference to drop out.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

LeBron James announces upcoming release of another children’s book

The picture book aims to “inspire the next generation of leaders to be all that they dream to be … and more,” the book’s executive editor said.

Fun Halloween recipes every kid will love

Here are some frightfully delicious snacks for your little ones this Halloween.

Secrets of the ‘world’s best hotel’

Passalacqua, a luxury hotel on Lake Como, was voted the best hotel in the world at the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels awards. See inside.

Gwyneth Paltrow may just ‘disappear’ if she sells Goop

The actor mentioned she may go off the radar once she eventually sells her skincare line for “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Billions of crabs went missing around Alaska. Scientists now know what happened to them

Alaska’s snow crab harvest season has been canceled for the second year in a row due to warmer ocean temperatures.

QUIZ TIME

The US government is opening a public portal for Americans to report which kind of sightings?

A. Traffic violations

B. UFOs

C. Endangered animals

D. Retail theft

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

Last week, 54% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

7.63%

That’s the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the US, impacting affordability for many potential homebuyers. As surging interest rates and climbing prices stymie demand, home sales in the US dropped to a 13-year low in September, recent data shows.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“[The ruling] is a direct insult to every victim of a mass shooting and their families.”

— California Gov. Gavin Newsom, issuing a statement Thursday after a federal judge overturned a decades-old California law banning assault weapons, calling the gun restriction “extreme” and unconstitutional. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a notice of appeal, noting the ban is still in effect for the time being.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

‘Jeopardy!’ legend reveals the cheat code to winning

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings joined CNN’s Chris Wallace and shared the “secret sauce” for winning the trivia game.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.