5 things to know for Oct. 6: Border wall, Trump, Ukraine, Nobel Peace Prize, Gas prices

(CNN) — The US government wants 52 million airbags recalled over concerns that they could potentially explode in a crash. However, the companies that put them in cars argue a broad recall would be “simply unprecedented” considering just seven “isolated incidents” have occurred.

1. Border wall

The Biden administration announced Wednesday plans to expand the US-Mexico border wall, despite President Joe Biden pledging as a candidate that he would not build “another foot.” The president defended his reversal to reporters on Thursday, saying that he tried to get the money appropriated for other purposes but was unsuccessful. According to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday, construction of the wall will be paid for using already appropriated funds earmarked specifically for physical border barriers. This comes at a time when a new surge of migrants is straining federal and local resources and placing heavy political pressure on the Biden administration to address the sprawling crisis.

2. Trump

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for speaker of the House today. Trump’s endorsement came after the former president was approached in recent days by GOP lawmakers who floated the idea of him serving as speaker, even on a temporary basis. Sources close to Trump say that while he is “flattered” and “honored” that people have raised his name, he is not seriously entertaining the idea. Even if he did run for speaker, Trump would need to earn the majority of the votes of lawmakers present and voting — which could prove difficult for a former president who is polarizing even among members of the GOP conference.

3. Ukraine

Russia launched a missile strike Thursday that killed at least 51 people — including a child — in a village near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, officials say, in one of the deadliest attacks against civilians since the war began. Moscow’s forces targeted a cafe and a shop in Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, which had locals inside. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the strike shows Kyiv needs more defense systems to “protect our country from terror,” amid fears of dwindling military aid from Western allies. The UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine said images arriving from the scene of the attack “are absolutely horrifying.”

4. Nobel Peace Prize

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi early today. The committee said it was for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.” Mohammadi has been a prisoner for most of the past two decades. She has been sentenced repeatedly for being the voice of the voiceless, for her unrelenting campaign against the death penalty and solitary confinement – which she has had to endure for weeks at a time. She is currently serving a sentence of 10 years and 9 months, accused of actions against national security and propaganda against the state. She was also sentenced to 154 lashes, among other punishments.

5. Gas prices

The average price of gas in the US could fall to $3.25 by Halloween, providing relief to many inflation-weary drivers soon. Oil prices are suddenly in free-fall mode and plunged by 5.6% to $84.22 a barrel on Wednesday — marking the biggest one-day decline in a year. “People at cocktail parties will finally be talking about gas prices in a good way,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, which tracks gas prices for AAA. The national average for regular gas currently stands at $3.77 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s 11 cents below the 2023 peak set last month when gas prices experienced an unusual post-Labor Day jump.

IN MEMORIAM

Dick Butkus, the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died at the age of 80, the team announced Thursday. Butkus was “the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said.

TODAY’S NUMBER

159,000

That’s roughly how many US adults aged 65 and older are hospitalized each year due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus attacks the lower lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. An infection can be fatal for babies, who have tiny airways, and particularly dangerous for seniors with underlying medical conditions. For the first time, however, adults 60 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine against RSV, and there are two options for protecting infants.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We have no evidence that the criminal actors have used this data to commit identity theft or account fraud.”

— MGM Resorts International, sharing new details Thursday about a costly cyberattack last month that disrupted its operations. The casino giant said it expects to take a $100 million hit as a result of the data breach. MGM has declined to comment on whether it was asked for or paid any ransom.

TODAY’S WEATHER

