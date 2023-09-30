Suspect arrested after Duchess of York’s former assistant found dead in homicide, Texas authorities say

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect has been arrested after the former assistant to the Duchess of York was found dead in a Dallas apartment earlier this week, officials said.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to a home in downtown Dallas where they found Jenean Chapman, 46, had died, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The following day, the medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide, Dallas police said.

Chapman worked as an assistant for the duchess, Sarah Ferguson, years ago, Ferguson said in a social media post.

Ferguson said she was shocked and saddened to learn of Chapman’s death. “Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her friends and family,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she had spoken to Chapman a couple of months ago and she seemed happy.

Dallas police said in a Wednesday update they’d identified a suspect and took James Patrick, 48, into custody in Austin, about 200 miles southwest.

He was booked in the Travis County Jail and will face a murder charge, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon, he is still being held on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Dallas police did not outline any motive in the case and did not say whether Chapman and the suspect knew one another or had any relationship.

CNN has been unable to determine if Patrick has any legal representation.

