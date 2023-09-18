Crews are working to recover the debris of an F-35 fighter jet as they investigate the ‘mishap’ that forced its pilot to eject over South Carolina

By Nouran Salahieh and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — Crews are working to recover the debris of an F-35 fighter jet that went missing in South Carolina over the weekend as an investigation is underway into the “mishap” that forced its pilot to eject, according to the Marine Corps and a defense official with knowledge of the search.

The jet’s debris field – about two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston – was discovered Monday after a multi-agency search from the ground and the air for the F-35B Lightning II jet, described as “the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world” by Lockheed Martin.

The fighter jet had gone missing Sunday after the pilot ejected, and was taken to a local medical facility in stable condition, Joint Base Charleston said.

Before the debris field was found, the military made an unusual plea to the public for help finding the F-35 jet, saying its last known position was near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, northwest of the city of Charleston.

Community members are now being asked to stay away from the fighter jet’s remains while recovery crews work to secure the debris field in Williamsburg County.

“We are transferring incident command to the USMC this evening, as they begin the recovery process,” Joint Base Charleston said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It’s unclear exactly what happened to force the pilot to eject.

“The mishap is currently under investigation, and we are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigative process,” the Marines said in Monday’s statement.

Marine Corps pauses flight operations

It isn’t the first incident involving military aircraft in recent weeks.

The Marine Corps ordered a two-day pause in flight operations Monday, citing three “Class-A aviation mishaps” over the past six weeks.

“This stand down is being taken to ensure the service is maintaining operational standardization of combat-ready aircraft with well-prepared pilots and crews,” the Marine Corps said in a news release.

While the Marine Corps’ statement didn’t provide details of the other two mishaps, there were two aviation incidents that happened in August.

A pilot was killed on August 24 when a Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet combat jet crashed near San Diego. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Days later, a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed during military exercises in Australia, killing three US Marines and leaving five others in serious condition. That crash also remains under investigation.

Though there is no indication of any connection between the crashes, all of the incidents are classified as Class-A mishaps by the Marine Corps, defined as an incident that leads to a fatality or more than $2.5 million in property damage.

